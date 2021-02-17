Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Jacob Rooney, 40, warrant, Feb. 10
Traffic
Small SUV slid off road on Lane 9 in Powell and possibly hit power pole, 1:02 p.m. Feb. 7.
Car tipped on side at Road 10 in Powell, 3:36 Feb. 7.
Vehicle crash with disabled motorist on WYO 120 S in Meeteetse, 9:39 p.m. Feb. 7.
Car slid off road on Lane 9 in Powell, 8:51 a.m. Feb. 8.
Person on Lane 11 in Powell said they followed a vehicle that made them slide off the road, 3:03 p.m. Feb. 8.
Driver slid through stop sign on Road 2AB, 3:04 p.m. Feb. 8.
Vehicle slid through fence on Lane 11 1/2 in Powell, 6:12 p.m. Feb. 8.
Two-car crash with airbag deployment on Road 12 in Powell, 11:26 a.m. Feb. 9.
Caller on Road 8 in Powell said snowplow driver noticed someone struck one of his building last night and there are still car parts at the scene, 11:14 a.m. Feb. 10.
Driver slid off Lane 11 1/2 and into a fence, 9:57 a.m. Feb. 11.
Dead End sign on Riverside Ave. in Powell was run over, 10:39 a.m. Feb. 11.
Crash on Sage Drive, 12:18 a.m., Feb. 11.
Vehicle slid off road at U.S. 14-16-20 E and County Road 3DX, 6:12 p.m. Feb. 11.
Car on Road 2AB hit black ice and slid into fence, 11:14 p.m. Feb. 11.
Semi stuck on hill at River View Drive and WYO 120 N, 12:54 p.m. Feb. 12.
Other
Person on Heather Road wants people trespassed, 8:54 a.m. Feb. 7.
Resident of North Ridge Drive wants to talk to deputy about being victim of identity theft, 12:36 p.m. Feb. 8.
Cow on Lane 13 in Powell, 4:30 p.m. Feb. 8.
Mail theft reported on Milo Road, 1:27 p.m. Feb. 9.
Two aggressive dogs on Jonathan Road in Powell, 1:31 p.m. Feb. 9.
Caller on County Road 1AF in Clark wants to talk to deputy about an assault, 3:21 p.m. Feb. 9.
Man on Lane 20 has questions about what his rights are, 4:28 p.m. Feb. 10.
Caller on Road 2ABN said something damaged fence line, 10:07 p.m. Feb. 10.
Damaged street sign at Road 2AB and 2BE taken from scene of vehicle accident, 10:31 a.m. Feb. 11.
Street sign on Llama Drive damaged, 10:42 a.m. Feb. 11.
Hard Left sign stolen, Road 12 in Powell, 10:47 a.m. Feb. 11.
Neighbor on County Road 6UU said dog across street appears to be freezing and neighbor hasn’t brought him in, 3:46 p.m. Feb. 11.
Caller on Road 2ABW said someone across river is calling for a tow, 10:48 a.m. Feb. 12.
Stop sign at Road 8/Lane 9 intersection not there, 7:37 a.m. Feb. 13.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Christian Klein, 30, probation violation for being under the influence of a controlled substance, Feb. 9
Caitlin Chuey, 21, driving with suspended license and speeding, Feb. 12
Disturbance
Man throwing coins at Rimrock Tire, assistance given, Big Horn Avenue, Feb. 9, 2:37 p.m.
Neighbor’s dog has been barking all day, Outlook Court, Feb. 9, 3:08 p.m.
Neighbors at the Shoshone Court Apartments on Pioneer Avenue arguing and slamming doors for the last 45 minutes. Officers provided assistance at 11:25 p.m. Feb. 13.
Traffic
Car took out a mailbox and dumpster overnight, Mountain View Drive, Feb. 9, 7:26 a.m.
Driver cited, reason not listed, Lt. Childers Street, Feb. 9, 1:10 p.m.
Silver Ford Explorer sped past bus and nearly hit child, assistance given, A Street, Feb. 9, 3:57 p.m.
Stop sign suspected hit, Stampede Avenue and 16th Street, Feb. 9, 3:59 p.m.
Truck stuck in snow bank on the hill, gone on arrival, 17th Street, Feb. 11, 7:38 a.m.
Two-car fender-bender, no injury, no blockage, Feb. 11, 11:221 a.m.
Multiple vehicles stuck on hill, 17th Street, Feb. 11, 12:33 p.m.
Driver cited for speed in a school zone, Big Horn Avenue, Feb. 11, 3:14 p.m.
Person hit a fire hydrant, citation issued, County Road 2AB, Feb. 11, 3:58 p.m.
Gray SUV involved in hit-and-run,, Canyon Avenue and 8th Street, Feb. 11, 5:11 p.m.
Semi-truck blocking the east entrance of Walmart at 1:25 a.m. Feb. 12.
A teacher’s vehicle was struck in the parking lot of Livingston Elementary School on 12th Street, 1:55 p.m. Feb. 12.
Pontiac Grand Am parked and blocking the road near the intersection of 29th Street and Sheridan Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 3:20 p.m. Feb. 12.
Vehicle stuck in the snow near Demaris Street and Yellowstone Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 8:45 a.m. Feb. 13.
Black and white shepherd dog running at large in the road on Eighth Street near Dairy Queen. The dog was gone upon police arrival at 6:05 p.m. Feb. 13.
Hit and run motor vehicle crash at Walgreens on Sheridan Avenue. There were no injuries or blockage and police were unable to assist at 10 a.m. Feb. 14.
Car stuck on the 11th Street hill near South Fork Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 10:45 a.m. Feb. 14.
Crash involving two motor vehicles at the post office near 14th Street and Stampede Avenue with no injuries or blockage at 12 p.m. Feb. 14. Officers provided assistance.
Two-car fender bender at the Legacy Inn and Suites on Mountain View Drive. There were no injuries or blockages as of 1:25 p.m. Feb. 14.
Caller hit a pole at Wendy’s on Sheridan Avenue but there were no injuries or blockage. Officers provided assistance at 5:40 p.m. Feb. 14.
Mother said her daughter’s 2011 Honda was damaged while parked at Rawhide Coffee Company on Sheridan Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 9:45 p.m. Feb. 14.
Vehicle stuck in the road near the intersection of 12th Street and Alger Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 4 a.m. Feb. 15.
Caller said a street light was hit near Wendy’s on Sheridan Avenue, 11:05 a.m. Feb. 15.
Silver Ford Taurus abandoned on the east side of the Walmart parking lot, the only snow covered vehicle left. Officers provided assistance at 4:45 p.m. Feb. 15.
Vehicle backed into a caller at Rimrock Tire on Big Horn Avenue, 5:35 p.m. Feb. 15.
Other
Garage door and door to house both open, assistance given, Skyline Drive, Feb. 9, 6:15 a.m.
Request to speak with an officer about cats he called about last week, Pioneer Avenue, Feb. 9, 9:54 a.m.
Burglary alarm at Cody Middle School, assistance given, Cougar Avenue, Feb. 9, 6:29 p.m.
Set of keys found downtown, Sheridan Avenue and 16th Street, Feb. 10, 10:36 a.m.
Little gray dog has been outside past 15 minutes, request officer come by and tell owner to bring it indoors, Bleistein Avenue, Feb. 10, 11:55 a.m.
Fire hydrant damaged, Willow Lane, Feb. 10, 12:41 p.m.
Dog left outside all the time with no food or water, already spoke to police about it but wanted to make another call for the record, Cooper Lane W, Feb. 11, 8:52 a.m.
Goodturn Drive resident said it looks like someone broke into his place and made a mess, 8:55 a.m. Feb. 12.
Welfare check requested of 13-year-old female in Cody making suicidal statements over the phone, now not responding to calls or texts. Officers provided assistance at 3:05 a.m. Feb. 13.
Madison Avenue caller has a large short hair tan dog with a grey collar, tags, and red coat, 12:40 p.m. Feb. 13.
A woman’s debit card was found in the Walmart parking lot the previous night. Reported at 3:50 p.m. Feb. 13.
Two German shepherd dogs running at large on Alger Avenue. Father said one was chasing his son earlier. Officers were unable to locate at 1:10 p.m. Feb. 15.
Woman said Pinnacle Bank on Sheridan Avenue is trying to fraudulently take $100 from her. Officers were unable to assist as of 2:40 p.m. Feb. 15.
Bleistein Avenue woman requested a female be trespassed because she is stalking her and her husband. Officers were unable to assist at 5:35 p.m. Feb. 15.
