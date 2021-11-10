Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:

RESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

Carolyn Ewell, speeding, $128; Danial Tidwell, speeding, $119; Jeffrey Woolridge, speeding in a school zone, $185; Trenton Briggs, no liability insurance $400, $10; Devin Robson, speeding $116; Kaiden Lee, speeding, $127; Daniel Cole, failure to yeild, crash, $200.

RESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Derek Workman, public intoxication $600, $10; Jacob Bash, discharging firearms within city limits, $300, $10.

NONRESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

Jan Campos, Northridge, Cali., speeding, $140; Curt Harshman, Powell, speeding, $119; Robert Truitt, Natchez, Miss., speeding, $139.

NONRESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Laura Miears, Powell, bench warrant issued for disorderly conduct; Sage Miears, Powell, bench warrant issued for disorderly conduct.

