Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Carolyn Ewell, speeding, $128; Danial Tidwell, speeding, $119; Jeffrey Woolridge, speeding in a school zone, $185; Trenton Briggs, no liability insurance $400, $10; Devin Robson, speeding $116; Kaiden Lee, speeding, $127; Daniel Cole, failure to yeild, crash, $200.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Derek Workman, public intoxication $600, $10; Jacob Bash, discharging firearms within city limits, $300, $10.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Jan Campos, Northridge, Cali., speeding, $140; Curt Harshman, Powell, speeding, $119; Robert Truitt, Natchez, Miss., speeding, $139.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Laura Miears, Powell, bench warrant issued for disorderly conduct; Sage Miears, Powell, bench warrant issued for disorderly conduct.
