Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Kent Richards, improper backing, $210; Zachary Magargal, careless driving, $210.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Terre Johnsey dangerous animal, $260, dog at large, $75; Trenton Briggs public intoxication, $510; Jack Weber, illegal possession of electronic cigarettes/vaping devices, 2nd offense, $25.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Jeffrey Kappes, Highlands Ranch, Colo., speeding, $112; Daniel Grotefend, Powell, speeding, $160.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Danelle Enos, Lander, public intoxication, bench warrant issued; Sage Miears, Powell, disorderly conduct, bench warrant issued.
