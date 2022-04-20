Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:

RESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

Kent Richards, improper backing, $210; Zachary Magargal, careless driving, $210.

RESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Terre Johnsey dangerous animal, $260, dog at large, $75; Trenton Briggs public intoxication, $510; Jack Weber, illegal possession of electronic cigarettes/vaping devices, 2nd offense, $25.

NONRESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

Jeffrey Kappes, Highlands Ranch, Colo., speeding, $112; Daniel Grotefend, Powell, speeding, $160.

NONRESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Danelle Enos, Lander, public intoxication, bench warrant issued; Sage Miears, Powell, disorderly conduct, bench warrant issued.

