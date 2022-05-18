Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Leslie Holmes $105; Ashley Renee Skates, $103; Jimmy Basso, $125
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Walter Aaron McConnell, fish in closed waters, $150; Ojay Doak, DUI, 1st in 10 years, jail 30 days, 28 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $220; David Crumb, expired temp license/improper registration, $140; Terrence Schmidt, possession of controlled substance, plant, jail 30 days, 20 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $300; Schmidt, use of controlled substance, jail 30 days, 20 suspended, $300; Terrence Schmidt, stop sign, $40.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Tammy Barstad, Laurel, $115; John Wilson, Boulder, Colo., $175; Teresa Wright, Pocatello, Idaho, $103; Charles Pearson, Riverton, $205; Oscar Rivera, North Las Vegas, Nev., $145; Chanden Nieman, Aberdeen, S.D., $103; Francis Dennehy, Worcester, Mass., $160; JT Hiebert, Billings, $97.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Ethan Gilbert, Powell, theft under $1,000.
