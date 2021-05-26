CIVIL ACTIONS
In the matter of the appointment of a wrongful death representative for Donna Klingbeil; The filing has been dismissed with prejudice as a settlement agreement concerning the estate of the deceased has been entered into and approved by the circuit court of the 11th judicial circuit in Miami-Dade County, Fla. and therefore, the appointment of a wrongful death representative in Wyoming is no longer necessary.
James Jolovich v. Park County commissioners; The state has submitted an unopposed motion for an extension to file its brief. Jolovich is disputing the commissioners’ decision to allow TCT to install a 150-foot-tall self-supporting communication tower in his Powell neighbor’s yard, obstructing his views of Heart Mountain. He is alleging the commissioners failed to take into consideration obstruction of his and his neighbor’s views; diminishing property values; failure to limit tower height in that a broadband communications tower only needs to be about 35 feet tall; nuisance and related health dangers through neurological effects to nearby property owners; failed to perform an adequate environmental review; did not consider alternative locations. Jolovich is requesting the court to review the commissioners’ decision and find that the board did not act within Wyoming law, thus granting a remand for a contested case hearing.
CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Moshe Williams and Carolyn Aune; An Aug. 19 pretrial conference and Sept. 20 jury trial has been set for the case. The defense has argued the state has not been specific enough in its accusations and is combining two separate crimes together as one. It is demanding a bill of particulars and the state to say who was the principle actor in the crime and who was the accessory. Williams and Aune are being held at the Park County Detention Center each on a $1 million cash-only bond, after being charged with first degree murder, a charge carrying life in prison and the possibility of the death penalty. Each are accused of causing the murder of Williams’ 2-year-old daughter Paisleigh Williams.
State v. Chelsea Velker and Travis Dawe; An Aug. 2 pretrial conference and Sept. 2 jury trial has been set for the case. Velker and Dawe are each charged with a felony for allowing a child in the presence of meth, charges carrying up to 5 years in prison and $5,000 in fines. Meth was allegedly found during a search of Velker’s house in January.
State v. Phillip Dobbins; Dobbins had his bond raised to $200,000 cash only after his arraignment in district court. He is facing 240 years in prison for six counts of delivery of controlled substances. Dobbins is accused of selling meth, hydrocodone and oxycodone to a confidential informant and an undercover agent on five different occasions in January and February in Cody, Powell and Shoshoni.
State v. Kenneth Stone; Stone’s pretrial conference has been delayed to Nov. 1 and jury trial to Nov. 29. He is facing charges for aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Due to it being his third felony charge, the state is pushing for a life sentence imprisonment. Stone is accused of drifting into the westbound lane on U.S. 14-16-20 near the East Entrance to Yellowstone National Park and colliding with a vehicle traveling west around a left-hand corner in October 2020.
