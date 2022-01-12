Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Jan. 5, 5:07 p.m., County Road 3CX and US 14A intersection. Three car crash, provided assistance to Highway Patrol, 4 units and 20 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour 8 minutes.
Jan. 7, 3:30 p.m., 9 Mesquite Road. Chicken coop on fire – caused by heat lamp, extinguished, 3 units and 13 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour.
Jan. 8, 12:15 p.m., 1815 16th St. Smell of gas, investigated, turned over to Black Hills Energy, 2 units and 13 personnel responded. Time in service: 3 hours.
Jan. 8, 10:21 p.m., 708 38th St. Carbon Monoxide alarm, investigated, bad battery, 1 unit and 21 personnel responded. Time in service: 15 minutes.
Jan. 10, 10:40 a.m., 1615 16th Street. Smell of gas, investigated, 3 units and 17 personnel responded. Time in service: 20 minutes.
Jan. 10, 7:34 p.m., 620 17th St. Trash can on fire, extinguished, 6 units 18 personnel responded. Time in service: 26 minutes.
