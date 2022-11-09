Loa Jean Moore was born May 13, 2022 at Powell Valley Healthcare to Kimberly Moore and Brian Bessler of Powell.
She weighed 8 lbs. 12 oz. and was 21 inches long.
Grandparents are John Moore, Connie Moore and Ronda Bessler.
Rae Ann Gehring was born June 6, 2022 at Cody Regional Health to Bethany and Jeff Gehring of Cody.
She weighed 6 lbs. 6 oz.
Asher Felton was born June 9, 2022 at Cody Regional Health to Celina and Michael Felton of Powell.
He weighed 5 lbs. 7 oz.
Asher joins siblings Isla, James, Jonah and Zalie.
Grandparents are Jim and Marge Felton and Rene Kraft.
Matthew John Batista was born June 10, 2022 at Cody Regional Health to Whitney and Beau Batista of Cody.
He weighed 9 lbs.
Matthew joins brother Russell, 2.
Grandparents are John and Debbie Aschenbrenner and Stacy and Trina Batista.
Emerie Mae Tanner was born June 16, 2022 at Powell Valley Healthcare to Brook Good and Shane Tanner of Powell.
She weighed 7 lbs. 1 oz. and was 18 1/2 inches long.
Emerie joins sister Grace, 15.
Grandparents are Tricia Ericksen, Becky Tanner, David Good and Dave Erickson.
Riley James Jackson was born June 17, 2022 at Powell Valley Healthcare to Cami and Tyler Jackson of Cody.
He weighed 7 lbs. 11 oz. and was 20 1/2 inches long.
Grandparents are Chris and Lynn Jackson and Paul and Cheryl Andrie.
Oliver Scott McEndree was born June 20, 2022 at Cody Regional Health to Kaeyla Resendez and Brandon McEndree of Cody.
He weighed 7 lbs.
Oliver joins siblings Hailey, Thomas, Keira and Owen.
Grandparents are Dora Sanchez, Pete Resendez, Tonja Schmidt and Scott McEndree.
Kimber Lynne Peterson was born June 30, 2022 at Powell Valley Healthcare to Shani and Christian Peterson of Burlington.
She weighed 8 lbs. 8 oz. and was 21 inches long.
Octavia Haven Spiering was born Nov. 2, 2022 at Cody Regional Health to Taylor and Stephen Spiering of Cody.
She weighed 7 lbs. 14oz.
Octavia joins siblings Alita, 21 months and Axel 11 months.
Grandmother is Mindy Sumpter.
