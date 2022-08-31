Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:

 

RESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

Francis G. Middleton, improper backing, crash, $200; Sara K. Sabins, forfeiture, no valid registration/expired registration, $110; Audrey L. Downer, speeding, $154.

 

RESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Jill M. Pratt, dog at large, $75; Christopher M. Abraham, disorderly conduct, $310; Ellen Myers, dangerous animal, $260; William R. Strandberg, fine, public intoxication, $500; Shane D. Hampton, public intoxication, bench warrant issued.

NONRESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

Gail L. Cole, Wapiti, fine, careless driving, crash, $140; Ming Li, Markham, Ontario, speeding, $131; Donald Keith Myers, Freeport, Pa., speeding, $134; Renee L. Gummo, Mill Hall, Pa., speeding, $112; Erik L. Ferbrache, Powell, speeding, $112.

 

NONRESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Audrey A. Rosche, Sheridan, fine, disorderly conduct, $300.

