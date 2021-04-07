Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Gary Bauer, 47, driving with a suspended license, April 2
Traffic
Driver cited for expired registration, WYO 120 S, Meeteetse, March 28, 6:42 p.m.
Driver arrested for DUI, Hays Avenue, Meeteetse, March 29, 12:44 a.m.
One-vehicle rollover with injuries, case opened, County Road 7WC, Cody, April 1, 5:33 p.m.
Driver cited for speeding, WYO 295, Powell, April 2, 6:59 p.m.
Several trucks “spinning cookies,” in field, all 8 have since gone toward highway, unable to locate, Lane 11 1/2, Powell, April 3, 11:51 p.m.
Other
Two bay horses in the road, returned to owner, Lane 10 and Road 12, Powell, March 28, 7:37 a.m.
Burglar alarm activated, assistance given, Lane 7, Powell, March 28, 1:47 p.m.
Large key ring with many keys and library cards attached, Morrison Jeep Trail and County Road 8VC, Clark, March 29, 2:41 p.m.
Threatening messages received via Facebook, WYO 295, Powell, March 29, 8:36 p.m.
Signs damaged by shotgun, Lane 9, Powell, March 30, 10:22 a.m.
Person took hay that fell off truck, County 2AB and US 14A, Cody, March 30, 4:40 p.m.
Evidence of trespass the previous night found, Conoco Road, Frannie, March 30, 5:35 p.m.
Five horses missing, returned to owner, Road 10 and Lane 8, Powell, March 30, 9:07 p.m.
Truck broken into last night but nothing stolen, Lane 8 1/2, Powell, March 31, 6:05 a.m.
Six cows in the road, assistance given, County Road 6NS and Bear Creek Road, Cody, March 31, 12:02 p.m.
Neighbor drives too fast for roads, Appaloosa Lane, Cody, April 1, 6:01 p.m.
Trash and campfire left burning at Bobcat Houlihan Trailhead, County Road 6EH, Cody, April 2, 7:31 a.m.
Some buried a bird in a planter, assistance given, Lane 11 1/2, Powell, April 2, 9:05 a.m.
A 40-year-old female found, not breathing, case opened, Nez Perce Drive, Cody, April 3, 1:12 a.m.
Person assaulted, Lane 7, Powell, April 3, 3:50 a.m.
Backhoe reported stolen, Road 10, Powell, April 3, 10:11 a.m.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Elliott Wittick, 31, driving under the influence of alcohol, March 30
Donovan Bishop, 49, warrant for 3 counts possession of controlled substances- 3rd or subsequent offense, March 31
Carolyn Aune, 28, aggravated child abuse, March 31
Moshe Williams, 30, aggravated child abuse, March 31
Ryan Bailey, 42, public intoxication and disorderly conduct, April 1
Lauraellen Vertz, 32, driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to maintain lane, April 3
David Blackburn, 40, probation violation, April 3
Disturbance
Three men arguing and breaking things, assistance given, 21st Street, March 30, 2:15 a.m.
Traffic
Driver cited, reason not given, Yellowstone Avenue, March 30, 10:24 p.m.
Driver cited for speeding, Stampede Avenue, March 31, 12:10 p.m.
Driver cited for no license, Yellowstone Avenue, April 2, 4:45 p.m.
Driver cited for speeding, 55 in a 30 zone, 8th Street and Beck Avenue, April 2, 11:31 p.m.
Driver arrested for DUI, Big Horn Avenue, April 3, 12:44 a.m.
Driver cited for driving under suspension, Depot Drive, April 3, 11 a.m.
Vehicle hit while parked at Walgreens, Sheridan Avenue, April 3, 4:16 p.m.
Neighbor threatened to shoot reporting party, case opened, April 3, 4:48 p.m.
Driver cited for driving under suspension, no insurance, and expired registration, Sheridan Avenue, April 4, 3:33 a.m.
Driver cited for speeding, 14th Street and Sheridan Avenue, April 4, 5:29 p.m.
Car vs. dog crash, Yellowstone Avenue, April 4, 8:22 p.m.
Other
Maroon truck with two dogs in back no one has taken care of for hours, assistance given, Sheridan Avenue, March 29, 2:31 a.m.
Threats received saying they would break every bone in reporting party’s body, Wyoming Avenue, March 29, 11:43 a.m.
Two dogs, brown pit bull and Australian Shepherd, found, 19th Street and Gail Lane, March 29, 12:38 p.m.
German shepherd heading west, assistance given, Wyoming Avenue and 15th Street, March 29, 2:25 p.m.
Delayed report of items stolen from locker, Heart Mountain Street, March 29, 3:50 p.m.
Request for officer to drive by and test security, assistance given, Lt. Childers Street, March 29, 7:53 p.m.
Dog barking all day, unable to assist, March 29, 10:08 p.m.
Request to speak to officer about security camera pictures possibly involving drugs, assistance given, Big Horn Avenue, March 30, 10:15 a.m.
Damage to car door reported, 29th Street, March 30, 10:16 a.m.
Man jumped off van at Walmart, appeared to be wearing body armor, call unfounded, Yellowstone Avenue, March 30, 1:30 p.m.
Person threatened to kill reporting party, assistance given, Kent Avenue, March 30, 5:10 p.m.
Dog barks all the time in the early morning, Stampede Avenue, March 31, 6:07 a.m.
Australian shepherd waiting to be picked up, taken to animal shelter, Big Horn Avenue, March 31, 4:53 p.m.
Man and woman sitting in white Ford with tool box, plate unknown, woman possibly intoxicated, gone on arrival, Yellowstone Avenue, April 1, 8:55 a.m.
Medication lost, case opened, Big Horn Avenue, April 1, 10:56 a.m.
Woman scammed by fraud email, out $1,000, assistance given, Spoon Club, April 1, 4:26 p.m.
A 42-year-old female found, not breathing, case opened, Gail Lane, April 1, 7:02 p.m.
Man banging on front door, does not want him staying at residence, case opened, April 1, 10:48 p.m.
Loud music coming from behind reporting party, warning issued, Cody Avenue, April 1, 11:59 p.m.
Man shopping at Walmart March 31 was hit with shopping cart and hurt foot, call unfounded, Yellowstone Avenue, April 2, 10:56 a.m.
Dead deer in middle of road, Yellowstone Avenue, April 2, 8:51 p.m.
Three vehicles recently spray painted, case opened, 32nd Street, April 3, 12:26 a.m.
License plate stolen, Canyon Avenue, April 3, 11:27 a.m.
Neighbors dogs barking again, Outlook Court, April 3, 1:11 p.m.
Neighbor threatened to shoot reporting party, Red Butte Avenue, April 3, 4:48 p.m.
Request to speak with officer about fingerprinting doggy door, assistance given, Rocky Road, April 3, 7:48 p.m.
Intoxicated man tried to break into camper, said he just wanted a place to crash, unable to locate, 22nd Street, April 4, 2:52 a.m.
Couple came into Walmart and put old UPC codes on items then tried to purchase them but could not purchase anything, unable to assist, April 4, 10:28 a.m.
Mother was drinking and hit sister, assistance given, 26th Street, April 4, 8:27 p.m.
