Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Mallory Smith, driving under the influence of controlled substances, possession of controlled substances x2, child in the presence of meth, Oct. 26
Timothy Ott, 28, warrant, Oct. 26
Krista Junkert, 42, manufacturing or delivering meth, Nov. 2
Traffic
Caller found two horses on Bear Creek Road in Cody. One was a dark chestnut gelding and the other a tri-colored white face mare, 2 p.m. Oct. 24.
Caller has a possibly intoxicated driver in a van at the intersection of Stagecoach Trail and US 14-16-20 West. Deputies provided assistance at 5:55 p.m. Oct. 24.
Blue SUV possibly stolen from Shoshone River Drive in Cody and left in Ralston. Deputies provided assistance at 11:10 p.m. Oct. 24.
Two sorrel colored horses and a paint colored horse near the intersection of Lane 9 and Road 22 in Powell, 9:10 a.m. Oct. 26.
Herd of sheep on the road near the intersection of Lane 5 and Road 8 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 1:35 p.m. Oct. 26.
Black cow on the road at the intersection of Road 2 and Lane 9 in Powell. The bovine was gone upon deputy arrival at 6:40 a.m. Oct. 27.
Red cow in the road near the intersection of Lane 11 and Road 6 in Powell. Deputies were unable to locate it at 7:50 a.m. Oct. 27.
Vehicle slid off the road and is in a ditch on Road 8 in Powell with no injuries, 8:05 p.m. Oct. 27.
Deputy requested to help change a tire on US 14-16-20 West. Deputies provided assistance at 11:35 a.m. Oct. 28.
Caller said there are people trying to tow a vehicle on Hays Avenue in Meeteetse but the vehicle is facing the wrong direction. Deputies provided assistance at 3:50 p.m. Oct. 28.
Red SUV speeding on McCullough Road in Cody. Deputies were unable to locate it at 1:05 p.m. Oct. 29.
Road blockage on US 14A in Cody, 6 p.m. Oct. 29.
Crash on Saddle Court in Powell, 3:55 p.m. Oct. 30.
Other
Storage unit on Hastings Horseshoe in Powell damaged. Deputies provided assistance at 5:20 p.m. Oct. 24.
Deceased 46-year-old woman found on Lane 9 ½ in Powell, 8:45 a.m. Oct. 25.
Road 9 in Powell caller said there are some horses and mules on their property, 9:25 a.m. Oct. 26.
Basset hound with a collar that says “Todd” and wearing tags ran off from US 14-16-20 West in Cody, 1 p.m. Oct. 26.
Lane 11 in Powell caller had money taken by fraud, 3:05 p.m. Oct. 26.
Resident on Lane 10 in Powell needs to talk to a deputy about possible theft or fraud on a deceased person’s account, 4 p.m. Oct. 26.
Shoshone River Drive in Cody resident said their vehicle was stolen a day and a half ago, 1:50 p.m. Oct. 27.
Thirty pound Westie dog with no collar lost from Road 10 in Powell, 1 p.m. Oct. 29.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Hayden Parko, 27, driving under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances, Oct. 27.
James Sorensen, 69, warrant, Oct. 29
Disturbance
Pioneer Avenue man said the apartment above them has been playing loud music to antagonize his wife. Officers provided assistance at 6:10 p.m. Oct. 28.
Truck with LED lights under it and KC lights on its top revving engine. The caller can hear people yelling near it and the Shoshone Court Apartments. Officers provided assistance at 12:30 a.m. Oct. 30.
A truck with two possibly intoxicated men inside was playing loud music on Robert Street. The truck backed in when it parked and struck the caller’s cable box. Officers provided assistance at 3:25 a.m. Oct. 30.
Outlook Court man said his neighbor’s dogs have been barking since 5 a.m. Police issued a citation at 10:10 a.m. Oct. 30.
Sixth Street man said he and his girlfriend have been arguing. They have alcohol with them but nothing has become physical. Officers provided assistance at 1:30 a.m. Oct. 31.
Traffic
Car swerving all over the road on 17th Street. Officers provided assistance at 3:40 p.m. Oct. 26.
Vehicle abandoned on 19th Street since early July with no license plates given. Officers provided assistance at 9:05 a.m. Oct. 27.
Funeral escort requested from Beck Avenue to the new Riverside cemetery at 11:45 a.m. Oct. 27.
Resident stopped by the Cody Law Enforcement Center to report their car was hit in a parking lot on Yellowstone Avenue. The other driver left a note with their information and the resident wants to talk to an officer about this, 3:35 p.m. Oct. 27.
A grey Honda SUV and black Nissan Murano crashed on Yellowstone Avenue. They are parked in front of the medical center pharmacy, 3:40 p.m. Oct. 27.
Fender bender with no blockage or injuries on Yellowstone Avenue, 10:20 a.m. Oct. 28.
Parking problem reported on 16th Street, 11:20 a.m. Oct. 28.
Two trucks, one dark green and one grey, in a parking lot near the intersection of Skyline Drive and Meadow Lane Drive. Officers were unable to locate them at 6:20 p.m. Oct. 28.
Funeral escort requested from Monument Street to old Riverside cemetery at 11:10 a.m. Oct. 29.
Parking problem reported on Canyon Avenue, 12:20 p.m. Oct. 29.
Motor vehicle crash reported on Yellowstone Avenue from Oct. 23. Officers provided assistance at 1:55 p.m. Oct. 29.
A red truck and white Chevy Impala crashed at the intersection of County Road 6WX and Monte Vista Avenue, 5:40 p.m. Oct. 29.
Funeral escort requested from 19th Street to old Riverside cemetery at 10:55 a.m. Oct. 30.
Car in the ditch near the intersection of East Carter Avenue and 29th Street with no one around, 2 a.m. Oct. 31.
Motor vehicle crash on Yellowstone Avenue with no injuries or blockage, 4:15 p.m. Oct. 31.
A red Chevy Colorado struck a deer near the intersection of Skyline Drive and County Road 6WXE past the stop light on the way to Red Lake. Police issued a citation at 9:40 p.m. Oct. 31.
REDDI report filed by a woman who said her husband left their apartment near the intersection of Sheridan Avenue and 16th Street intoxicated. Officers were unable to locate him at 1:25 a.m. Nov. 1.
Other
Dale Drive caller sees flashlights and heard scratching at the window from possibly two men in cowboy hats. The caller is home alone and hears voices on the street side of the building. Officers were unable to locate them at 3:10 a.m. Oct. 27.
Anonymous caller said there hasn’t been any water in Green Acres Mobile Home Park on Rocky Road for the last week and a half, 8:45 a.m. Oct. 27.
Resident wants to talk to an officer about some fraudulent packages that are going to be shipped to an address. Officers provided assistance at 4:25 p.m. Oct. 27.
Asset protection has three juveniles in custody for shoplifting at Walmart. They would like them trespassed and cited, 6:20 p.m. Oct. 27.
Theft reported on Yellowstone Avenue, 8 p.m. Oct. 27.
Contractor reported putting construction waste in a 19th Street dumpster, preventing a homeowner from emptying their trash. Officers provided assistance at 1:15 p.m. Oct. 28.
Illegal dumping in Bleistein Avenue alley next to the dumpster. Officers were unable to locate it at 2:40 p.m. Oct. 28.
Caller on 14th Street said a person is wanted and might be living out of a storage unit. Officers provided assistance at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 29.
Possible animal abuse reported on A Street. The caller said there is no water for the animal and they have seen children kick it before, 2:45 p.m. Oct. 29.
Two juvenile boys in dark clothing and hoodies attempted to break into the caller’s vehicle while he was unloading it on Newton Avenue. The boys ran west from the caller’s location and headed down the 17th Street hill. Officers were unable to locate them at 2:10 a.m. Oct. 30.
Man said his truck was broken into the previous night and two rifles were stolen on Buena Vista Avenue, 9:55 a.m. Oct. 30.
Person lost from Sheridan Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 5 p.m. Oct. 30.
Caller reported someone on probation drinking that shouldn’t be. Officers found no evidence of this at 9 p.m. Oct. 30.
Dog barking nonstop and keeping caller’s family awake on 21st Street. Officers provided assistance at 12:40 a.m. Oct. 31.
Ishawooa Trail Avenue resident needs assistance getting a dog unstuck, 11:10 p.m. Oct. 31.
Wallet lost on Yellowstone Avenue between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Oct. 29. Reported at 10:20 a.m. Nov. 1.
Phone missing from business since the evening of Oct. 29. Reported at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 1.
East Circle Drive resident sent a contract to sign by email they believe is fraud. Officers provided assistance at 3:05 p.m. Nov. 1.
Property found on Yellowstone Avenue, 9:40 p.m. Nov. 1.
