Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Desirae Marie Gams, 28, warrant, July 17.
Desirae Marie Gams, 28, warrant, July 18.
Jeremy Jon Johnstone, 25, warrant, July 18.
Justice Annamarie Anderson, 28, warrant, July 18.
Richard Matthew Perkins, 59, warrant, July 19.
Robert Alex Jackson, 69, driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked, driving vehicle within single lane, probation violation, July 22.
Disturbance
Caller on Jason Road in Powell said her neighbor is making a lot of noise outside. Deputy provided assistance, 10:14 p.m., July 19.
Domestic disturbance on County Road 8UC in Clark. Caller said his neighbor and his wife or girlfriend are screaming, possibly engaged in a physical altercation, 3:04 a.m., July 20.
Traffic
Assist other agency request on US 14-16-20 West in Cody. A tire blew and caller is unable to get out of the lane of traffic. Deputy provided assistance, 1:52 p.m., July 16.
Caller on West Rocky Road in Cody requested a welfare check on a vehicle occupied by one driver who appears to have the seat leaned back and hasn’t moved since yesterday. Deputy provided assistance, 7:44 a.m., July 17.
Caller on Lane 9/Road 7 in Powell reported a silver Cadillac heading east bound and swerving into oncoming traffic at varying speeds, 2:47 p.m., July 18.
Traffic complaint on milepost 43 of US 14-16-20 West in Cody due to a red pickup with a horse trailer driving erratically, 11:28 p.m., July 19.
Assist other agency request at milepost 63 on WYO 120 South in Meeteetse with a vehicle fire. Deputy provided assistance, 3:03 p.m., July 20.
REDDI report on County Road 6WX/County Road 6SU in Cody due to a dark blue Chevy driving all over the road, 8:36 p.m., July 22.
Other
Caller requested assistance on County Road 8RA in Clark after they found a pair of children’s boots and a woman’s pair of sandals. Deputy provided assistance, 4:32 p.m., July 16.
Caller on US 14-16-20 West in Cody reported her neighbor drove into her gate and trespassed. Deputy provided assistance, 10:35 a.m., July 17.
Assist other agency request on Lane 1 in Powell with a structure fire in a garage. Deputy provided assistance, 2:23 p.m., July 17.
Caller on WYO 295 in Powell reported ongoing threats via text message. Caller said the threats are now towards his family. Deputy provided assistance, 6:40 p.m., July 17.
Caller on Lane 11 1/2 in Powell reported unknown persons ordered products using the caller’s credit card information, and packages were shipped to a Powell address, 11:23 a.m., July 18.
Caller on Lane 6 in Powell reported a male subject walking in and out of the fields. Deputy provided assistance, 6:54 p.m., July 18.
Caller on WYO 212 in Cody reported an unconscious female lying on the side of the road, 1:03 p.m., July 19.
A body was found on Haman McCall Trail in Cody. Caller reported the 83 year old male was cold to the touch, 4:56 p.m., July 19.
Caller on Road 12 in Powell reported eight goats were missing, 11:29 a.m., July 20.
Caller on Haman McCall Trail in Cody reported suspicious activity after seeing a black car, possibly with New Jersey plates, twice now, though she isn’t expecting anyone. Deputy provided assistance, 9:56 p.m., July 20.
Caller on WYO 212 in Cody reported he found a pistol on the side of the road in a backpack, 7:53 p.m., July 21.
Caller on Road 8 1/2 in Powell reported a cat was shot with a cross bow arrow, and he was taking it to the vet, 8:32 p.m., July 21.
Caller on WYO 295 in Powell stated there was a male subject who could not stand up straight and who was possibly intoxicated. The caller said the male left in a truck and ran over speakers before leaving and heading north bound, 10:18 p.m., July 22.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Tyler D. Lesher, 30, warrant, July 20.
Jessica E. Hailey, 32, probation violation, July 20.
Ren A. Utter, 32, warrant, July 23.
Disturbance
Caller at Pioneer Village Apartments on Pioneer Avenue reported a male and female arguing. Officer provided assistance, 1:14 p.m., July 20.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue reported a disturbance with a female attempting to leave the ER. Officer provided assistance, 5:37 p.m., July 20.
Domestic disturbance at Pioneer Village Apartments stated a mother hit her daughter in the face. Officer provided assistance, 10:14 p.m., July 22.
Traffic
Motor vehicle crash on 17th Street. Fender bender with damage. Someone backed into the reporting party. Officer provided assistance, 11:19 a.m., July 17.
Motor vehicle crash on 8th Street. Vehicle hit in the lot by a blond-haired driver of unknown gender and unknown plate or state, 12:06 a.m., July 18.
Motor vehicle crash on Newton Avenue. Caller advised a young girl in a white truck drove into her trailer on Monday sometime, 4:27 p.m., July 19.
Caller on Birch Lane stated there is a younger male driving a go-kart in the area and caller said he has pulled out in front of vehicles. Officer provided assistance, 5:30 p.m., July 21.
Other
Caller on Blackburn Avenue reported there is something that looks like blood coming from a unit. Officer provided assistance, 8:11 a.m., July 17.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue/16th Street reported they lost a hub cap from a stage coach somewhere in town, 4:01 p.m., July 17.
Officer initiated activity at 19th Street with two females locked behind a gate. Officer provided assistance, 4:33 p.m., July 17.
Caller on Bleistein Avenue reported she believes she has been scammed on Facebook. Officer provided assistance, 5:33 p.m., July 17.
Caller on 15th Street said there is a younger male that seems to hang out at the park and single his daughter out from the rest of the daycare kids. Officer provided assistance, 5:37 p.m., July 17.
Caller on Blackburn Avenue requested extra patrols after hours due to some suspicious looking males walking around the property today. Officer provided assistance, 2:09 p.m., July 18.
Caller on Warren Road reported she is receiving death threats via text and social media, 5:19 p.m., July 18.
Caller on 16th Street/Sheridan Avenue reported a male sleeping in a dumpster behind City Brew, 5:11 a.m., July 19.
Caller on West Yellowstone Avenue reported her adult daughter had been gone since just after midnight, but the daughter’s truck is in the drive, 5:36 a.m., July 19.
Caller on 16th Street reported receiving threatening text messages demanding money from a female. Officer provided assistance, 8:35 a.m., July 19.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue reported their tires were slashed. Officer provided assistance, 12:20 p.m., July 19.
Caller on 19th Street reported suspicious activity from a man with a construction vest who states he was from Nationwide Insurance and wants to take pictures. Officer provided assistance, 1:47 p.m., July 19.
Caller on Sagebrush Street stated the listed female is texting her and her friends harassing them, 5:34 p.m., July 19.
Caller on 29th Street needs her ex-boyfriend trespassed from her new address. Officer provided assistance, 5:40 p.m., July 19.
Caller in Cody requested a welfare check on the listed female after she made suicidal statements earlier today. Officer provided assistance, 6:19 p.m., July 19.
Caller on Pioneer Avenue would like the listed male removed from her apartment. Officer provided assistance, 9:11 p.m., July 19.
Attempt to locate on Big Horn Avenue after caller reported she hadn’t heard from her son who was supposed to be home around midnight, 5:09 a.m., July 20.
Caller on Big Horn Avenue reported a customer drinking “shooters” in the bathroom. Officer provided assistance, 9:50 a.m., July 20.
Caller on Draw Street requested a welfare check on his daughter who he believes isn’t eating properly and isn’t being take care of. Officer provided assistance, 10:36 a.m., July 20.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue reported suspicious activity after someone was taking pictures of her daughter and niece, and asked them to go to Yellowstone. Officer provided assistance, 11:40 a.m., July 20.
Caller on 31st Street reported their boyfriend is intoxicated and making threats toward other people. Officer provided assistance, 12:29 p.m., July 20.
Caller on WYO 120 North reported a homeless male harassing night construction workers, 12:37 p.m., July 20.
Caller on Maple Leaf Avenue stated people were playing ding dong ditch, 10:37 p.m., July 20.
Caller on Depot Drive reported there were headlights on in the above parking lot that were shining into the caller’s window, 2:03 a.m., July 21.
Caller on 15th Street reported property damage after someone destroyed the soap dispensers and other items, 7:24 a.m., July 21.
Caller on Mountain View Drive reported they were assaulted by a male subject who was wearing a white t-shirt, was 60 years old and had Florida plates on a white F-150 truck, 1:33 p.m., July 21.
Caller on Stampede Avenue reported suspicious activity, stating a male keeps coming to her door every couple of days asking for money and to do her lawn. Officer provided assistance, 5:27 p.m., July 21.
Caller on Big Horn Avenue reported a male subject was just at their house and tried to open his mom’s door. Officer provided assistance, 7:22 p.m., July 21.
Assist other agency request on Mountain View Driver after reports of a second floor structure fire. Officer provided assistance, 11:38 p.m., July 22.
Caller on Pioneer Avenue would like to speak to an officer regarding ongoing harassment of her daughter. Officer provided assistance, 2:28 p.m., July 22.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue requested assistance in getting a bat out of the store. Officer provided assistance, 4:39 p.m., July 22.
Caller on Dale Drive reported a prowler. Caller saw a silhouette of a subject in a street side window as you face the residence. The caller heard tapping on the window but not voices or vehicles, 2:07 a.m., July 23.
Caller on Pioneer Avenue reported her house was broken into and money was taken, 8:51 a.m., July 23.
Caller on Salsbury Avenue reported there was a dead cat in a box in the road. Officer provided assistance, 9:48 a.m., July 23.
