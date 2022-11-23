Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Reba Marie Catanzarite, 29, warrant, Nov. 17.
Disturbance
Caller on Road 8 said unknown persons spun circles in their drive overnight and ended up in a drainage ditch just east. Vehicle was towed out, 12:02 p.m., Nov. 13.
Traffic
Motor vehicle crash on 17th Street with one injured female with knee pain, airbags deployed. Deputy provided assistance, 3:51 p.m., Nov. 14.
Caller on County Road 2BC said there is a vehicle that has been doing donuts and burnouts for the last half hour up and down her road, 2:59 a.m., Nov. 15.
Caller on Lane 11 said there is a 1,400 pound hay bale in the middle of the lane. Road and Bridge responding to assist with pushing it off the roadway, 4:42 p.m., Nov. 17.
Other
Caller on State Street said there was damage done to his lawn over the weekend, 10 a.m., Nov. 14.
Caller on WYO 290, milepost 6, said there may be trespassing hunters, 4:34 p.m., Nov. 14.
Caller on Jason Road said there is a party with underage drinking, 11:28 p.m., Nov. 19.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Nathan R. Kittle, 24, child where meth is stored, ingested or possessed, possession of controlled substance, driving while license suspended, no registration, compulsory auto insurance, Nov. 16.
Corbin Z. Hendrix, 26, possession of controlled substance, probation violation, Nov. 18.
Michael D. Thompson, 33, arrested for DUI - 2nd offense within 10 years, careless driving - motor vehicle crash, Nov. 20.
Jacqueline N. Williams, 34, arrested for child abuse, Nov. 20.
Disturbance
Caller on Big Horn Avenue said a highly intoxicated male pulled a gun and tried to steal items from the store, 8:52 p.m., Nov. 18.
Traffic
Caller on West Yellowstone Avenue said their vehicle was hit by another vehicle that left the scene. Caller said they approached the other driver who declined to exchange information, 12:27 p.m., Nov. 15.
Motor vehicle crash on Beck Avenue. Caller said someone drove into his building, 10:43 a.m., Nov. 16.
Other
Caller on 26th Street said they need to speak to an officer in regards to possible child abuse. Officer provided assistance, 3:19 p.m., Nov. 15.
Caller on Pioneer Avenue said she wants to speak to an officer in regards to a marijuana smell in her apartment. Officer provided assistance, 4:25 p.m., Nov. 15.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue/16th Street said a BLM ranger has been following him and taking photos. Officer provided assistance, 4:27 p.m., Nov. 15.
Caller on Sulphur Creek Street said they have not been able to make contact with a female listed for approximately five days and they have been trying to get a fence done for her. Officer provided assistance, 9:12 a.m., Nov. 16.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue said a woman with three kids was walking west along the road, no description of female or children, but looks like she was carrying a bag full of belongings. Caller said it “just did not seem right,” 10:38 a.m., Nov. 16.
Caller on Pioneer Avenue said they have video proof of the listed female smoking marijuana. Officer provided assistance, 3:01 p.m., Nov. 16.
Caller on Cougar Avenue said a male has been sitting in a car with it running all day, 4:28 p.m., Nov. 17.
Caller on Cougar Avenue reported underage smokers, 8:53 a.m., Nov. 18.
Caller on Beck Avenue said there has been a vehicle at this location for the last couple days and is on private property. It is currently unoccupied but appears someone is living out of it, 10:07 a.m., Nov. 18.
Caller on 8th Street reported a female in her 80s walking eastbound on the sidewalk with a cane and appears to be having difficulty. Caller thinks she needs to be checked on. Officer provided assistance, 10:58 a.m., Nov. 19.
Caller on Bleistein Avenue said son came home with bruises on his face, 6:12 p.m., Nov. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.