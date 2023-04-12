CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Arturo Andreu Brown; Brown was found guilty of two counts of a convicted violent felon possessing a firearm. He was sentenced to serve between 27 and 36 months in a state penal institution with credit for 200 days served. A third count of possessing a deadly weapon with unlawful intent was dismissed due to a plea agreement. Brown was also placed on supervised probation for three years.
Brown was charged with these offenses in August of 2022 after threatening his girlfriend of one month and her sobriety partner with a gun, following a domestic dispute in which Brown punched his girlfriend in the neck and struck her with a chair. According to the affidavit, Brown had been previously convicted of a 3rd degree felony charge of battery on a police officer, firefighter or EMT in Florida and had been convicted of resisting an officer with violence in Florida as well.
State v. Paige Marie Just; Just entered a no contest plea to one count of reckless endangering and one count of possessing THC. She was sentenced to serve 180 days in a state prison with credit for 12 days served. Just was also placed on unsupervised probation for one year.
Just committed the offense in September of last year after she attempted to run over her boyfriend with her car while on Rumsey Avenue following a dispute between the two the night before, and after Cody Police officers found five containers of marijuana, a bong and other drug paraphernalia inside Just’s car.
State v. Jacqueline N. Williams; rather than being charged with felony child abuse, the court pleaded Williams’ count down to a misdemeanor, charging that she recklessly engaged in conduct that put another person in danger of death or bodily injury. Williams then pleaded guilty to the amended charge, and was sentenced to serve in the Park County Detention Center for 180 days with credit for two days served. She was also placed on unsupervised probation for one year.
Williams committed the offense in November of last year during an altercation with her 15-year-old son. After her son refused to give her his cell phone, Williams jumped on him, put her hand on his throat and slammed him against the wall. A witness told police the boy turned purple and was coughing while being held against the wall by his throat, the affidavit said.
