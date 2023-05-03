Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
April 26, 8:31 a.m., 720 Sheridan Ave., fire alarm, investigated, one unit and 23 personnel. Time in service: 4 minutes.
April 27, 9:11 p.m., 519 W. Circle Drive, fire alarm, investigated, two units and 23 personnel. Time in service: 14 minutes.
April 29, 12:47 a.m., 1922 Lane 15, mutual aid call to Powell, three units and 11 personnel. Time in service: 7 hours, 48 minutes.
April 29, 6:52 p.m., 29th and Sheridan, grass fire, extinguished, three units and 15 personnel. Time in service: 22 minutes.
April 30, 12:34 p.m., 4833 US 14A, grass fire, extinguished, two units and 16 personnel. Time in service: 41 minutes.
April 30, 12:27 p.m., 68 Road 3EXS, grass fire, extinguished, 5 units and 16 personnel. Time in service: 1 hours, 11 minutes.
May 1, 8:04 a.m., 2025 23rd St., smell of gas, investigated, three units and 13 personnel. Time in service: 26 minutes.
May 1, 4:02 p.m., 725 19th St., motor vehicle accident, investigated, three units and 15 personnel. Time in service: 20 minutes.
May 2, 10:52 a.m., Park County Landfill, mulch pile on fire, extinguished, six units and 18 personnel. Time in service: 1 hour, 43 minutes.
