Betsy James Garner was born May 25, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Keisha and Ethan Garner of Cody.
Grandparents are Kevin and Kim Lundvall of Cody, Gary Garner of Georgia and Nancy Garner of Georgia.
Orion Dean Burch was born May 25, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Geri Ostley Bell and Richard Burch of Cody.
He weighed 8 pounds 8 ounces.
Orion joins siblings Ember Rose Burch Bell, 1.
Grandparents are Joe Ostby, Bill Gates and Sharon Gates.
Dominic Louis Cichosz was born May 27, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Sheene and Matthew Cichosz of Cody.
He weighed 8 pounds 5 ounces.
Grandparents are Terry and Joyce Hettick, and Bob and Marcia Cichosz.
Liliana Jane Miner was born May 26, 2021 at Cody regional Health to Ashley Renae Miner and Ian David Miner of Powell.
She weighed 6 pounds 7 ounces.
Grandparents are Leland and Theresa Miner, and Keith and Nancy Lunz.
