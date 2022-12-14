Kassee Jean Blackburn was born Dec. 5, 2022, at Powell Valley Healthcare to KJ and Ashlee Blackburn of Cowley.
She weighed 7 lbs. 15 oz. and was 21 inches long.
Kassee joins sibling Karlee Jo, 3.
Grandparents are Ken and Janeen Blackburn and Dave and Jodi Ryan.
Jade Kost was born Dec. 7, 2022, at Cody Regional Health to Sonya Halberstadt and William Kost of Powell.
She weighed 7 lbs. 11 oz.
Grandparents are Tiffany Halberstadt, Patrick Halberstadt, Kimberly Kost and Daniel Kost.
