CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Scotty Lee Stewart; Stewart pled guilty to possession of a controlled substance May 4 and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days jail with credit for two days served and given 1 year unsupervised probation and $700 in fees and fines. Stewart was accused of possessing 6 ounces of marijuana during a Cody traffic stop in October.
State v. Jason D. Getzfreid; Getzfreid made a motion through attorney Tim Blatt for a bond modification so that Getzfreid can speak to his wife in person and on the phone. Getzfreid is accused of first degree murder, a charge carrying up to life imprisonment and the death penalty. Getzfreid is accused of causing the death of his 4-month-old child in August.
