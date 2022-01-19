Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Erana Martin, 29, driving under the influence of controlled substances, Jan. 13
Kenneth Stone, 61, aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon, Jan. 14
Tanner Kenney, 19, possession of controlled substances- plant, under 21-years old under the influence of alcohol, Jan. 17
Traffic
Black cow out on WYO 120 South in Meeteetse. Deputies provided assistance at 6:35 p.m. Jan. 9.
Large amount of garbage spilled on US 14A in Cody, 11 a.m. Jan. 10.
Traffic control requested on WYO 120 South in Cody while a tow truck loads a disabled vehicle. Deputies provided assistance at 10:40 a.m. Jan. 11.
Grey, four-door vehicle with no license plates abandoned at the intersection of Lane 6 and WYO 295 in Powell, 5:25 p.m. Jan. 11.
Vehicle abandoned on D Avenue in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 3:45 p.m. Jan. 12.
REDDI report filed on grey car with no license plates all over the road and a missing front headlight on 16th Street in Cody, 3:30 p.m. Jan. 13.
A REDDI report was filed on WYO 120 South in Cody, 2:45 p.m. Jan. 14.
Other
Two dogs chased people while they were running on Lane 5 in Powell, 4 p.m. Jan. 9.
Marquette Drive in Cody resident would like to speak to a deputy about some damages to their garage. Deputies were unable to assist at 8:05 a.m. Jan. 10.
Caller needs to speak to a deputy about a fraud on Lane 9 in Powell, 12 p.m. Jan. 10.
Multiple power tools found near the intersection of Lane 9 and Road 12 in Powell, 7:45 a.m. Jan. 11.
Road 5 in Powell resident needs to speak to a deputy about a firearm, 1:45 p.m. Jan. 11.
Saddle Hill Road in Meeteetse caller would like to speak to a deputy about animals. Deputies provided assistance at 3:40 p.m. Jan. 11.
County Road 2ABN resident in Cody would like to speak to a deputy. Deputies provided assistance at 11:40 a.m. Jan. 12.
Three horses in the Appaloosa Lane in Cody area, 4:10 a.m. Jan. 13.
Deceased 97-year-old woman found on Ranch Lane in Cody, 1 p.m. Jan. 13.
Tolman Road in Clark resident frauded out of money, 2:30 p.m. Jan. 14.
WYO 120 North in Cody resident reported a theft and trespass, 3:40 p.m. Jan. 15.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Cameron Torrey, 24, warrant, Jan. 11
Andrew Kalenak, 43, warrant for theft of more than $1,000, Jan. 12
Nicole Perkins, 40, warrant, Jan. 12
Alejandro Flores, 18, shoplifting, Jan. 13
Ojay Doak, 42, driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain a single lane, no insurance, Jan. 13
Michael Wheeler, 34, driving under the influence of alcohol and red light violation, Jan. 14
Disturbance
Three reports of noise on Pioneer Avenue, including yelling, screaming, slamming of doors, loud banging noises being made by a man and woman, 3:40 a.m. Jan. 16.
Traffic
Vehicle has been abandoned on Meadow Lane Avenue for more than a week, 11:40 a.m. Jan. 11.
A Nissan and a Subaru crashed on 16th Street. Officers provided assistance at 12:55 p.m. Jan. 11.
Blue Dodge truck and white Honda crashed on Yellowstone Avenue. The caller said they hit a parked car and pulled a bumper off, 4:40 p.m. Jan. 11.
Traffic complaint filed on female driving light blue sedan westbound and not maintaining a lane near the intersection of Sheridan Avenue and 14th Street. The vehicle was gone upon officer arrival at 11:20 a.m. Jan. 12.
Funeral escort requested from 19th Street to old Riverside Cemetery at 11 a.m. Jan. 14.
Officers received a request for a funeral escort from Cougar Avenue to old Riverside Cemetery at 2:45 p.m. Jan. 14. Officers provided assistance.
A woman driving a 2008 Dodge flatbed truck hit a pole with the truck on Big Horn Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 12:25 p.m. Jan. 14.
Caller hit a parked car on Big Horn Avenue, 1:35 p.m. Jan. 14.
A caller backed into a vehicle, causing light damage with no injuries or blockage on Big Horn Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 3:40 p.m. Jan. 14.
Other
Female on customer service desk on 17th Street is being scammed and needs an officer to talk to her. Officers provided assistance at 11:25 a.m. Jan. 11.
Mountain lion seen near storage area where the campers are at on Rocky Road, 9:05 p.m. Jan. 11.
An individual stopped by the Cody Law Enforcement Center to report a Red Butte Avenue dweller is suspected of violating their custody agreement. The suspect is a Burlington resident but has been staying in Cody for the last couple of weeks. Officers were unable to assist at 10:40 a.m. Jan. 13.
Welfare check was requested on an older lady in a red SUV with its lights on near the intersection of 23rd Street and Stampede Avenue. The woman seems confused and not dressed for the weather. The vehicle was gone upon officer arrival at 7:20 a.m. Jan. 14.
B Street resident stopped by the Cody Law Enforcement Center to speak to an officer about being harassed via text messages. Officers provided assistance at 1:20 p.m. Jan. 14.
Two people in custody on Yellowstone Avenue for stealing Band-Aids. Police issued a citation at 10:25 p.m. Jan. 14.
Brown and white pitbull mix dog is running at large in the 15th Street area. Officers were unable to locate it at 9:40 a.m. Jan. 15.
Taxi service received a call from a woman who said she fell and her phone was about to run out of battery, so she warned that it might be her last call. Officers provided a welfare check at 4:25 p.m. Jan. 15.
Theft from business till reported on 17th Street, 6:25 p.m. Jan. 17.
