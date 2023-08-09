Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Juan Luis Marquez Jr., 41, warrant, Aug. 1.
Eric Scott Holder, 52, domestic assault - 1st offense, Aug. 5.
Jerimiah M. Swanson, 41, warrant, Aug. 8.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Justice A. Anderson, 28, property destruction - $1000 or more, no insurance, duty upon colliding with unattended vehicle, no valid driver’s license, reckless driving, July 31.
Rani N. Nomura, 38, possession of controlled substance, DUI of alcohol - 3rd offense within 10 years, operating vehicle without interlock, probation/parole violation, driving while license suspended - 2nd offense, Aug. 2.
Justin D. Armacost, 41, DUI of alcohol - 1st offense within 10 years, driving while on the left side of the roadway, speeding, Aug. 3.
Daniel L. Roberson, 35, simple battery, Aug. 6.
Garrett L. Henderson, 24, warrant, Aug. 7.
Disturbance
Caller on West Yellowstone Avenue reported a domestic disturbance. Caller said it occurred behind the gravel pits at the rodeo and advised a male subject had grabbed her and shoved her when she caught him in a lie. Unknown if alcohol or drugs were involved and both parties have since been separated. Officer provided assistance, 7:02 p.m., Aug. 3.
Caller on Salsbury Avenue reported there were fireworks going off over/between 17th Street and 19th Street, 10:04 p.m., Aug. 4.
Caller on Shoshone Trail North reported a female at this location has been outside yelling all morning. Officer provided assistance, 1:36 p.m., Aug. 5.
Caller on Cougar Avenue/North Street reported a 60 year old male in khaki pants and khaki vest screaming/yelling at no one in particular. Officer provided assistance, 10:36 a.m., Aug. 7.
Traffic
Motor vehicle crash on 17th Street. Truck versus red F-150 with camper trailer attached, 12:51 p.m., July 31.
Caller on Alger Avenue reported an abandoned vehicle. Caller said a Mazda with Arizona plates has been parked in front of his house for a week, 1:31 p.m., July 31.
Motor vehicle crash on 12th Street. Hit and run with a white Dodge truck versus red Nissan Altima, 2:56 p.m., July 31.
Abandoned vehicles on E Avenue. Blue Chevy blazer with no plates and a red Toyota. Officer provided assistance, 9:32 a.m., Aug. 1.
Motor vehicle crash at 12th Street/Sheridan Avenue. A car turned around in the middle of main street and struck a parked vehicle. Officer provided assistance, 12:06 p.m., Aug. 1.
REDDI report on Yellowstone Avenue for a black Subaru with a temporary tag. Caller said a 10 year old female was with him. Caller believed the driver was intoxicated due to his slurring words, 6:06 p.m., Aug. 1.
Traffic complaint on Skyline Drive. Dark gold car was doing donuts and then proceeded to take off at a high rate of speed towards Red Lake, 6:51 p.m., Aug. 1.
REDDI report on 8th Street for a black Jeep Patriot headed towards Sheridan. Caller reported the driver had slurred speech, couldn’t give the teller her address and seemed like she was nodding her head a lot, 8:55 a.m., Aug. 2.
Road hazard on Freedom Street/Big Horn Avenue with a semi that had broken down, 1:21 p.m., Aug. 2.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue reported a vehicle hauling a load and having brake issues. Officer provided assistance, 11:42 a.m., Aug. 3.
Caller on Park Avenue reported an enclosed trailer with a golf cart was stolen, 8:05 a.m., Aug. 4.
Caller on Big Horn Avenue reported a car with Montana plates was parked in their driveway, 10 a.m., Aug. 4.
Motor vehicle crash on Yellowstone Avenue. Caller backed into another vehicle. Officer provided assistance, 3:28 p.m., Aug. 5.
Other
Caller on West Yellowstone Avenue is a transient reporting they are missing a male cat, 6:38 a.m., July 31.
Caller on A Street reported a brown steer at large, 7:30 a.m., July 31.
Caller on Sagebrush Street said their neighbors have cut trees and not removed them from the alley or street. Officer provided assistance, 9:20 a.m., July 31.
Caller on Salsbury Avenue reported six stray cats in the above location, 12:53 p.m., July 31.
Caller on Rumsey Avenue said kids have damaged the dog house. Officer provided assistance, 1:41 p.m., July 31.
Caller on Rumsey Avenue requested a welfare check on a male subject who was sleeping on the concrete earlier and is now just sitting under a covered porch. Caller said the male subject has a backpack with him. Officer provided assistance, 7:16 p.m., July 31.
Officer initiated activity at Sheridan Avenue after two males observed stumbling. Officer provided assistance, 12:25 a.m., Aug. 1.
Caller on Pioneer Village Apartments on Pioneer Avenue requested a welfare check because they haven’t been able to get their friend to wake up for the last hour, 7:32 a.m., Aug. 1.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue reported a deposit went missing, 11:39 a.m., Aug. 1.
Caller on Big Horn Avenue requested a welfare check on a child after a highly intoxicated female came in with her family to drop off a sick cat, 6:24 p.m., Aug. 1.
Caller on Pioneer Avenue reported their neighbor has a strong smell of marijuana coming from the residence, 6:57 p.m., Aug. 1.
Caller on Big Horn Avenue would like to report a delayed sexual harassment, possible stalking situation. Officer provided assistance, 7:50 p.m., Aug. 1.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue requested an extra patrol after a red Chevy with no plates and a fishing pole in the back seemed to be “casing” the business. Officer provided assistance, 8:52 p.m., Aug. 1.
Caller on Pioneer Avenue reported harassment after neighbor said the caller is sleeping with her child. Officer provided assistance, 9 p.m., Aug. 1.
Caller on West Yellowstone Avenue reported suspicious activity after observing a bald, white male in his late 30s walking around with a female in her 30s talking about “easy targets,” 10 p.m., Aug. 1.
Caller on Pioneer Avenue advised their neighbor is calling her names and threatening her, 6:15 p.m., Aug. 2.
Caller on 19th Street/Alger Avenue believes there is a bear in the area. Officer provided assistance, 12:55 a.m., Aug. 3.
Call on Cowgill Road reported a male subject living in a broken down camper and said it seemed suspicious. Officer provided assistance, 10:04 a.m., Aug. 3.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue reported he is concerned about his granddaughter. Officer provide assistance, 11:07 a.m., Aug. 3.
Caller on County Road 3CX reported a silver SUV with two elderly subjects inside who either looked asleep or deceased. Officer provided assistance, 1 p.m., Aug. 3.
Caller on Alger Avenue reported boxes, clothing, etc. under picnic tables. Officer provided assistance, 2:42 p.m., Aug. 3.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue reported a female with two young kids was being detained for theft, 3:38 p.m., Aug. 3.
Caller on Pintail Street reported a brand new golf cart with various items and bags on it that seemed out of place with no one near it and it wasn’t running. Officer provided assistance, 6:31 a.m., Aug. 4.
Caller on Wallace Street reported identity theft, 10:34 a.m., Aug 4.
Caller on North Park Drive reported feral cats, 12:21 p.m., Aug. 4.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue reported a pink card holder/wallet came off of a motorcycle, 3:43 p.m., Aug. 4.
Caller on Big Horn Avenue reported a turtle. Officer provided assistance, 4:34 p.m., Aug. 4.
Caller on 20th Street reported a stray rooster in the garden, 9:41 a.m., Aug. 5.
Caller on Cottonwood Avenue reported drug paraphernalia. Officer provided assistance, 10:18 a.m., Aug. 5.
Caller on Rocky Road reported threats towards the family. Officer provided assistance, 11:48 a.m., Aug. 5.
Caller on East Carter Avenue/32nd Street reported a raccoon laying in the roadway and acting odd. Officer provided assistance, 7:31 a.m., Aug. 6.
Caller on 17th Street requested a welfare check. Caller stated she stopped to say hi and the front door was open with packages on the porch but no one was answering from inside the house. Officer provided assistance, 4:56 p.m., Aug. 6.
Caller on 11th Street states there is a subject who is intoxicated that is harassing her. Officer provided assistance, 6:40 p.m., Aug. 6.
Caller on County Road 6WX requested a welfare check. Caller stated he is worried about a call he got from a female. He thought the male in the background was getting mad, 11:45 p.m., Aug. 6.
Caller on Wyoming Avenue reported being bit by a dog and went to urgent care, 8:55 a.m., Aug. 7.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue reported suspicious activity with a male subject attempting to enter the caller’s vehicle. Officer provided assistance, 2:40 p.m., Aug. 7.
Caller on Pioneer Avenue reported the smell of marijuana in the hallway. Officer provided assistance, 7:55 p.m., Aug. 7.
