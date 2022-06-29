CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Alexander L. Gaisford; The state has petitioned to revoke Gaisford’s probation for a felony arson charge after Gaisford was arrested April 22 recently on a DWUI charge.
State v. Sarah E. Damelio; Damelio pled guilty at an arraignment hearing March 9 to the charge of property destruction of $1,000 or more, a felony punishable by up to 10 years prison and $10,000. She allegedly damaged a 2006 Ford Mustang. Her request to modify her $2,500 cash or surety bond was denied.
State v. Sandra R. Frisby; Frisby pled not guilty May 25 to felony counts of theft and burglary and a misdemeanor charge of possessing controlled substance tetrahydrocannabinol. She faces up to 10 years prison and 10,000 fines on each felony charge and one year in jail and $1,000 in fines.
State v. Shondell D. Keller; Keller pled not guilty May 25 at an arraignment hearing to the charge of aggravated assault and battery. She allegedly threatened to use a drawn deadly weapon. She faces up to 10 years prison and 10,000 fines.
State v. Sara Daniella Sanchez; Sanchez received nine years probation after her previous probation on three felonies involving meth and child endangerment was revoked for breaking a probation condition.
