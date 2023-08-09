Ezekiel Bawden was born July 31, 2023, at Cody Regional Health to Alicia Pavloski and Jed Bawden of Powell.
He weighed 7 lbs. 15 ozs.
Ezekiel joins six siblings: Mattias, Silas, Solomon, Jeramiah, Jaxon and Ellie.
Grandparents are Cheryl and Dave Brown; Butch Pavloski; Barbra and Brian Harris; Troy and Pam Bawden; and Barbra Bawden.
Remi Knox Brandt was born Aug. 1, 2023, at Cody Regional Health to Hanna and Jared Brandt of Cody.
He weighed 8 lbs.
Grandparents are Dusty and Michelle Schutzman and Janet and Theron Brandt.
Jace Lee LaFollette was born Aug. 1, 2023, at Cody Regional Health to Kacee and Gavin LaFollette of Ralston.
He weighed 7 lbs. 4 ozs.
Jace joins two siblings: Kash, 11, and Asa, 4.
Grandparents are Marla and Jim Isbell; Quin and Tracy LaFollette; and Brent Leithead.
Madison Grace Wilson was born Aug. 2, 2023, at Cody Regional Health to Shaelyne Ramirez and Trysten Wilson of Lovell.
She weighed 8 lbs. 4 ozs.
Madison joins one sibling: Ryley, 1.
Grandparents are Shanna Ramirez, Juan Ramirez, Jayme Wilson and Shane Wilson.
Keziah Wiggins was born August 3, 2023, at Cody Regional Health to Jessica Jara and Todd Wiggins of Geybull.
She weighed 8 lbs 2 ozs.
Keziah joins siblings Garrett, Riley, Haven, Aurora and Lukas.
Grandparents are Luis and Lucy Jana and Jerry and Carolyn Wiggins.
