Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Andrew D. Cowan, $65; Irving Blackburn, $105.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Eric J. Swenson, ship/transport without game tag within Wyoming, $150; William Hallmark, driver with no seat belt, $25; David D. Doan II, driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked, $440; Mackinzie T. Chlarson, child safety restrain system, 1st offense, $70.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Dylan Dods, Littleton, Colo., $120; Lisa Kay Bomengen, Thermopolis, $170; Josey Welfl, Basin, $103; Julie Cobb, Bells, Tenn., $97; Sheldon Mcgowan, Yerington, Nev., $15; Amanda Hicks, Worland, $97; Noel Pelletier, Pierce, Fla., $105; Victoria Hertz Ruelas, Powell, $105; Gheniece Medicine Cloud, Riverton, $103; Mergrez Stratton, Hood River, Ore., $130.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
James D. Conway III, Decatur, Texas, stop sign, $140; Igor Kostiunichev, Carmichael, Calif., failure to stop at port of entry, $440; Daniel Montez, Romeoville, Ill., failure to stop at port of entry, $440.
