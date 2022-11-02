CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Joshua Teigan Hebert; Hebert denied allegations made against him by the state, which filed a petition to revoke his bond. Hebert has been charged with six counts of possessing a controlled substance.
On Sept. 17, 2021, Hebert was charged with possessing methamphetamine, alprazolam, buprenorphine, cocaine, dextroamphetamine and oxycodone. Possessing methamphetamine in an amount greater than 3 grams in powder or crystalline form is a felony punishable by imprisonment of no more than 7 years, a fine of no more than $15,000 or both. A third offense of possessing alprazolam, buprenorphine, cocaine, dextroamphetamine and oxycodone are each felonies, punishable by imprisonment for not more than 5 years, a fine of no more than $5,000 or both.
Hebert was allegedly found in possession of these substances when Probation and Parole officers were conducting a house search on Tyler Stonehouse, where Hebert was staying at the time. Part of Stonehouse’s probation conditions were to search the entire property. When Cody Police officers did so, they found “a significant number of drugs and drug related items” in Hebert’s bedroom, the affidavit said.
Officers found several zippered cases each containing drugs, drug paraphernalia or both. Drugs were found in pill form, crystalline form and plant form, and approximately 200 small baggies, two electronic scales and several marijuana pipes were seized. The affidavit said some of these were items used for drug distribution. Possession of these substances was a violation of one of Hebert’s bond conditions, which stated “do not use, possess or consume any illegal controlled substance.”
Hebert has at least two prior convictions for knowingly possessing a controlled substance and was convicted in 2015 in Teton County and again in 2019 in Park County. An evidentiary hearing on the state’s motion to revoke bond will be scheduled for a later date.
