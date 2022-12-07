CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Sarah Elizabeth Damelio; Damelio’s sentence was suspended, and she was put on probation for 3 years. Damelio was charged with one count of child abuse, which is a felony punishable by imprisonment for no more than 5 years, a fine of no more than $10,000 or both. Damelio allegedly committed the offense in 2014 when she threw her 2-year-old daughter on the floor causing injuries.
