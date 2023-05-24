Delilah is a sweet 13-year-old long-haired tabby. She is reserved but loves getting her attention. Delilah has been a resident at Park County Animal Shelter for 28 days. She is a special needs kitty because she has some kidney problems, but does fantastic on her special diet. She looks forward to meeting her special person.
Camber is a lovely cream and black Antolian Shepherd. She is 4-years-old. Camber is a working dog and would do great protecting her livestock. Since being at Park County Animal Shelter, she has made a few dog friends. She has been a resident at Park County Animal Shelter for 39 days. She is anxious to find her forever home.
For more information, call the Park County Animal Shelter, 587-5110.
