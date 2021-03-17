John Richard Flesher was born March 12, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Jazmyne Leigh Collingwood and Colt Richard Flesher of Powell.
He weighed 9 pounds 6 ounces.
Grandparents are Jennifer Collingwood, Ray Layten and Christi Layten, Sunny Burbank Flesher and Flint and Theresa Flesher.
Rhett Harrison Metzger was born March 10, 2021 at Cdy Regional Health to Kinli Beth Metzger and Brandon Thomas Metzger of Cody.
He weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces.
Grandparents are Danny and Niki Vigil, and Mark and Marla Metzger.
Boyd Mathew Ramsey was born March 10, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Cheyanne and Mathew Ramsey of Cody.
He weighed 8 pounds 5 ounces.
