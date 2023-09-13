Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT OTHER OFFENSES
Kirsten Allphin, valid certificate of title, certificate of registration and license plates/temporary permit required, $140; Steven A. Goodman, domestic battery - 1st offense, jail 120 days, 92 suspended, 1 year unsupervised probation, $720; Robert A. Jackson, driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked, jail 120 days, 113 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $570
NONRESIDENT SPEEDING OFFENSES
Leslie Mathiason, Billings, $160; Carley Cosette, Salt Lake City, Utah, $103; Christopher Plummer, Cardington, Ohio, $103; Brent McCurley, Bismarck, N.D., $115; Chaim Scharman, Chicago, Ill., $105; Daniel Reiff, Lewisburg, Pa., $97; Mark Tripp, Butte, $140; Brendan Comer, Delton, Mich., $480; Jamichael Bonds, Mccomb, Miss., $97; Michael Fejarang-Verdugo, Surprise, Ariz., $133; Elaina Milici, Cheshire, Conn., $103; Benjamin Fastman, Broomall, Pa., $103; Nicklaus Christofferson, Chandler, Ariz., $97; David Flores, Thermopolis, $97; Emily Shanor, Powell, $150; Nicholas A. Mela, Newtown, Pa., $185; Claire Emerson, Jeffersonville, Ind., $125; Jermey Marler, De Soto, Mo., $113; Scott Slusher, Fort Collins, Colo., $115
NONRESIDENT OTHER OFFENSES
Kenneth J. Klemm, Powell, expired temporary license permit/improper registration, $140; True Ven John, Burlington, child safety restraint system - 1st offense, $80
