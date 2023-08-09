Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Jessica R. Brown, $150; Leslie A. Molesworth Callahan, $103; Sean Cooper, $15; Sandra Coutley, $103; Rick Dillavou, $267
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Kassi M. Wesolowski, DUI of alcohol - 1st offense within 10 years, 1 year unsupervised probation, $770; Matthew F. McGuire, driver’s view or control obstructed, $270; McGuire, driving while license suspended - 2nd offense, jail 30 days, 23 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $270; Devon M. Torczon, driver with no seat belt, $25; Audrene R. Sims, stop sign violation, $140; Stephanie R. Liebert, DUI of alcohol and controlled substance combination - 1st offense within 10 years, jail 30 days, 29 suspended, 6 months supervised probation, $270; Liebert, DUI of alcohol - incapable of safely driving, $570; Jessie Marie Stanger, DUI of controlled substance - 2nd offense within 10 years, jail 90 days, 72 suspended, 2 years supervised probation, $770; Weston P. Barnes, driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked, jail 60 days, $400; Barnes, driving without interlock device - 2nd offense, jail 60 days, $400; Matthew W. Thompson, reckless endangering, jail 60 days, 60 suspended, 1 year unsupervised probation, $670; Sarah Glass, criminal trespass, jail 30 days, 30 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $420; Glass, theft under $1000, $420
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Kensuke Mizukoshi, Schaumburg, Ill., $135; Eric Buchner, Moore, S.C., $170; Hayes C. Lajeunesse, Fort Washakie, $108; Frank Sabedra, Montebello, Calif., $150; Fredrick Lininger, Genoa City, Wis., $103; John Wright, Rose Haven, Md., $103; Kyle J. Breining, Fenron, Mich., $125; Mary Gagen, Aspen, Colo., $97; Tony Reed, Powell, $135; Anne Jewel, Sebastopol, Calif., $145; Allison Bornkamp, Fort Wayne, Ind., $135; Nicholas May, West Jordan, Utah, $97; Robert Lee Ferguson, Meeteetse, $120; James Harry Weakley, Lucas, Texas, $160; Derek Thurkettle, Hudsonville, Mich., $160; Charlie Culpepper, Gulf Shores, Ala., $105; Robert Ham, Opelika, Ala., $133; Ronald Lynch, Whiteside, Tenn., $140; Manuel Santos Rodriguez, Sheridan, $103; Maryjane Edwards, Riverton, $103; Nathan Panlilio, Whitefish, Mont., $103; Kenzie George, Elkins, W.V., $15; Kristin Antonides, Powell, $140; Michael Federle, Cincinnati, Ohio, $103; Bryan Ball, Paul, Idaho, $105; Rosendo Gutierrez, Las Vegas, Nev., $65
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Atilda Kinard, Jacksonvilla, Fla., turning violations, $90; Kinard, open container of alcohol in moving vehicle - 1st offense, $140; Xavier W. Vogel, Powell, driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked, $120; Karin Brock, San Jose, Calif., turning violations, $90; Elizabeth J. Liggett, Powell, permits for daily use, $85; Mark A. Guerrero, Lovell, window tint a prohibited color, $90; Guerrero, window tint, $90; Robert Carr, Twin Falls, Idaho, failure to provide proof of liability insurance, $560; Carr, driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked, $440; Travis Reed, Jacksonville, Fla., child safety restrain system - 1st offense, $80; Honorio Alcala, Mesa, Ariz., false report of driver’s record of duty status, $90; Phillip Adams, Webbers Falls, Okla., turning violations, $90; Ryan Rohlfs, Powell, following too closely, $90
