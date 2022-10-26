Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Oct. 11, 7:10 p.m., 20 County Road 2AC, grass fire, investigated, four units and 20 personnel. Time in service: 35 minutes.
Oct. 19, 4:31 a.m., WYO 120 S, motor vehicle accident, assisted EMS, four units and 22 personnel. Time in service: 1 hour, 15 minutes.
Oct. 20, 7:20 p.m., 1 Milo Road, assisted EMS at residence, four units and 19 personnel. Time in service: 1 hour, 10 minutes.
Oct. 21, 3:08 p.m., 702 33rd St., fire alarm, investigated, 3 units and 18 personnel. Time in service: 37 minutes.
Oct. 21, 6:03 p.m., 2131 Shoshone Trail S, tree in power line, investigated, one unit and 23 personnel. Time in service: 11 minutes.
Oct. 21, 10:16 p.m., 1601 Sheridan Ave., alarm, investigated, two units and 24 personnel. Time in service: 34 minutes.
Oct. 22, 4:36 a.m., 707 Sheridan Ave., alarm, investigated, three units and 15 personnel. Time in service: 9 minutes.
Oct. 23, 8:08 a.m., 719 Lindsay Lane, alarm, cancelled, one unit and 24 personnel. Time in service: 12 minutes.
Oct. 24, 11:38 a.m., Mile post 9 on US 14A, motor vehicle accident, assisted EMS, five units and 18 personnel. Time in service: 1 hour, 27 minutes.
Oct. 24, 9:50 p.m., 2119 Kerper Boulevard N, smell of gas, three units and 19 personnel. Time in service: 25 minutes.
