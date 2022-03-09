Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
March 1, 12:44 p.m., 513 8th street. Broken gas line, shut off valve, 3 units and 14 personnel responded. Time in service: 19 minutes.
March 4, 5:53 p.m., 100 Valley Ranch Road. Alarm, canceled, 2 units and 26 personnel responded. Time in service: 7 minutes.
March 4, 10:36 p.m., US 14A, motor vehicle accident, traffic control, 4 units and 14 personnel responded. Time in service: 45 minutes.
March 4, 11:21 p.m., 714 32nd Street. Structure fire, extinguished, 7 units and 16 personnel responded. Time in service: 2 hours 51 minutes.
