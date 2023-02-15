Buddha is a 2 year old black Lab/Pit Mix. This sweet boy has a lot of energy and would like an active household. He would like to be the only dog in the home but he has lived with cats in the past and he does great with kids. Shrimp is a two and a half year old orange tabby. Contrary to her name, she is not a small girl and is very sweet. She is shy at first but doesn’t take long to warm up. She enjoys neck scratches a lot and she does well with other cats. For more information, call the Park County Animal Shelter, 587-5110.

