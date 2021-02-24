Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Javier McCoy, $103; Glyn McCord, $125; Joshua Hine, $115; Kelsey Scolari, $105; Matthew McKay, $145.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Michael Caudle, no seat belt, $25; Philip Dobbins, failure to stop at stop sign, $140; Joshua Hine, no seat belt, $25; Julie Good, throwing burning substance from vehicle, $550; Jeffrey Werner, no seat belt, $25; Harvey Willis, failure to stop at stop sign, $140.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Curtis Mayer, Thermopolis, $103; Michael O’Brien, Billings, $160; Tanner Esau, Burlington, $103.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Danielle Deming, Darby, Mont., failure to obey traffic control device, $125.
