Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT SPEEDING OFFENSES
Carl A. Pate, $103; Kaleb A. Marroquin, $210; Jose M. Chavez, $135.
RESIDENT OTHER OFFENSES
Levi Howes, driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked, $440; Cole A. Bruch, expired temporary license permit/improper registration, $140; Jeffrey W. Henry, DUI of alcohol - 3rd offense within 10 years, jail 180 days, 150 suspended, 1 year unsupervised probation, $1,120; Henry, compulsory auto insurance - 1st offense, $1,120; Henry, valid driver’s license, $1,120; Henry, careless driving - 1st offense, $1,120; Shannon Peterson, DUI of alcohol 1st offense within 10 years, jail 90 days, 77 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $1,020; Kaleb A. Marroquin, valid driver’s license, $140.
NONRESIDENT SPEEDING OFFENSES
Kelly Warner, Glenwood, Iowa, $133; Jon Warner, Glenwood, Iowa, $140; Matthew Stouffer, Seal Beach, Calif., $180; Christopher Colson, Billings, $65; John Couvillion, Lafayette, La., $115; Jeffrey Wellington, Asheville, N.C., $125; James William Sparboe, Billings, $170; Brayden Dettmer, Shawnee, Kan., $115; Michele Baldwin, Plano, Texas,
$105; Matthew Fenner, Douglas, $103; Taylie R. Sessions, Powell, $260; Antonio Carvajal, Rch Cucamonga, Calif., $15; Donald Hale, Flora, Ill., $103; Trinity Roark, Cooke City, $155; Christopher Meyes, Yorkville, Ill., $103; Stephen Hawkins, Peyton, Colo., $125; Archie Warren, Corinth, Miss., $185; Steven Dick, Phoenix, Ariz., $175; Linda Black, Spring, Texas, $15; Erik Vyhmeister-Cancel, Berrien Springs, Mich., $103
Michael Hamblin, Mountain View, Wyo., $105; Jessa Ruggles, Billings, $103; Kimberly Yoder, Miffintown, Pa., $101.
NONRESIDENT OTHER OFFENSES
Linda M. Nelson, Powell, DUI of alcohol - 2nd offense within 10 years, jail 90 days, 83 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $970; David Krausman, Powell, driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked, $440; Jason E. Adams, Earlville, Ill., DUI of alcohol - 1st offense within 10 years, jail 30 days, 28 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $970; Curtis C. Fortin, Evansville, theft of under $1000, jail 5 days, $270; Buster B. Campbell, Longview, Texas, violating protection order, jail 45 days, 40 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $970; Brendan Comer, Delton, Mich., careless driving - 1st offense, $250.
