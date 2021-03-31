Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Eric Brandt, no valid or expired registration, $100; Orin Pearson, improper parking near hydrant, $110; Lauren Suzanne Modler, speed too fast for conditions, crash, $210; Dwayne Sumida, speed too fast for conditions, crash, $200, $10.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Rebecca Thomas, Meeteetse, speeding in school zone, $160; Leland Baer, Powell, speeding, $112.
