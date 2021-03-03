Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT SPEEDING OFFENSES
Orin Pearson, $305; Kyle Fenton, $105; Adam Cervantes, $101; Robert Ellis, $103; Joshua Hunt, $101; Alexandra Leaf, $150; Samantha Schoonover, $120.
RESIDENT OTHER OFFENSES
Ashton Johnson, breach of peace, $420; David Blackburn, driving under the influence of controlled substances, jail 90 days, 80 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $1,020; Jessica Shankle, no seat belt, $25; Brian Richardson, invalid driver’s license, $70; Shannon Vance, no seat belt, $25; Travis Rednour, no child safety restraint, $80; Travis Rednour, driving with suspended license, $450; Kayla Bowers, expired temporary license, $140; Jeffrey Meikle, reckless endangering, jail 30 days, 27 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $220; Andrew Jolovich, expired temporary license, $140; Dustin Day, no seat belt, $25; Brandon McGee, use of controlled substance, jail 30 days, 30 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $870; David Selby, driving with suspended license and no auto insurance, $870; Ryan Hillberg, theft under $1,000, jail 90 days, 85 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $870.87; Kristofer Wright, invalid docs, $140; Terry Vaughn, expired temporary license, $140.
NONRESIDENT SPEEDING OFFENSES
Forrest Whiteman, Riverton, $130; Michael Skolnick, Los Angeles, $86; John Jensen, Portland, $125; Roberto Marquez, Lake Worth, Fla., $105; Graicen Whitlock, Williston, N.D., $160; Douglas Mackay, Billings, $103; Peter Vastyan, Erie, Colo., $140; Joshua Leclair, Sultan, Wash., $125; Jennifer Greene, Jackson, $110; Nicholas Grant, Burlington, $105.
NONRESIDENT OTHER OFFENSES
Cody Sharp, Sidney, Mont., invalid docs, $140; Cheyanne Winsor, Billings, invalid driver’s license, $70; Timothy Morris, Billings, no auto insurance, $570.
