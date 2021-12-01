Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Nov. 24, 12:27 p.m., 1701 Sheridan. Alarm, canceled, 2 units and 30 personnel responded. Time in service: 5 minutes.
Nov. 26, 6:35 p.m., 1910 Demaris Street. Smoke in buffet area, investigated, 3 units and 20 personnel responded. Time in service: 25 minutes.
Nov. 27, 12:59 p.m., 1601 Sheridan Ave – Comfort Inn. Fire alarm, investigated, 3 units and 17 personnel responded. Time in service: 16 minutes.
Nov. 29, 12:15 p.m., 1101 Riverview. Broken gas line, turned over to Black Hills Energy, 3 units and 18 personnel responded. Time in service: 15 minutes.
Nov. 29, 12:53 p.m., 1702 18th Street. Smell of gas, unable to locate, 2 units and 15 personnel responded. Time in service: 17 minutes.
