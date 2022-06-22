Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Del Rae, $103; Naoma Tate, $115; Nina Webber, $103; Adam Rickard, $140.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Marco T. Garcia, DUI, 90 days jail, 87 suspended, $270; Tristan Largent, DUI; jail 30 days, 30 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, using electronic device to read, write or send text while driving, $305; Danial B. Tidwell, fail to provide life jackets, $150.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Bradley Balukjian, Oakland, Calif., $103; Isabelle Shun, Bozeman, Mont., $115; Sarah Elizabeth Littekon, Stapleton, Ala., $130; Evan Owen, Palm Coast, Fla., $105; Johanne Miller, Fairfax, Va., $105; Lawrence Lee, Saint Joseph, Mich., $181; Pauline Wambeke, Powell, $175; Sarah Alsum, Loveland, Colo., $135; Thomas Fries, Hawthorn Woods, Ill., $103; John Wanderaas, Billings, $175; Russell Staab, Remsen, Iowa, $103; David Baker, Sheridan, $103; Darren Calhoun, Crowheart, $188.
