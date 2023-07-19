Stevie is a 1-year-old American Bulldog. Stevie can be selective when choosing other canine friends. Stevie is spayed, microchipped and up to date on vaccinations. Her adoption fee will be reduced to $50 until July 31. Lilly is a 2-year-old long-haired Calico kitty. She loves being pet by her people and is a playful kitty. Lilly is spayed, microchipped and up to date on vaccinations! Her adoption fee will be reduced to $20 until July 31.
If you are interested in adopting either animal, you can fill out an application in person or online at https://parkcountyanimalshelter.org/adopt/adoption-application/.
