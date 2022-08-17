Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Shanna Jolley, 33, warrant, Aug. 11.
Traffic
REDDI report on Lane 13 1/2 in Powell, caller said a person is drinking while driving caller’s truck, 1:33 p.m. Aug. 7.
Two car motor vehicle crash at Lane 4 and Desert Rd. in Powell, no injuries, some blockage, 6:36 a.m. Aug. 8.
White truck went off into the ditch on Road 13 in Powell, no injuries, 12:01 p.m. Aug. 8.
Caller on Road 4 in Powell said a black truck speeds up and down the road every day between 6 p.m. and midnight, 12:27 p.m. Aug. 8.
Motor vehicle crash on Road 10 and Lane 8 in Powell, no injuries or blockage. Deputy provided assistance, 8:13 a.m. Aug. 9.
Caller on Road 2AB and Gerber Lane in Cody said there is a speeding motorcycle and unsafe passing. Deputy unable to locate, 5:21 p.m. Aug. 12.
Car vs. deer on US 14A in Cody, 10:00 p.m. Aug. 12.
Other
Caller on WYO 212 in Cody is reporting a dog bite that occurred on the Beartooth Highway, 5:36 p.m. Aug. 7.
Caller on Fifteen Mile Trail in Meeteetse is reporting possible theft, 12:56 p.m. Aug. 8.
Abandoned Vehicle on WYO 294 and US 14A in Powell, a newer black SUV parked in the dirt lot for five days and hasn’t moved, no plates. Deputy provided assistance, 12:57 p.m. Aug. 8.
Caller on Whiskey Road in Cody was followed by a vehicle from Road 2AB. Deputy provided assistance, 9:44 p.m. Aug. 8.
Caller on Agua Via in Cody had a truck shipped and it hasn’t shown up yet and they can’t find the truck. Deputy provided assistance, 10:55 a.m. Aug. 9.
Caller on Monaghan Lane in Cody said neighbor’s dog came after caller on caller’s property and bit the caller on the calf. Caller just has questions about laws regarding dogs at large. Deputy provided assistance, 11:18 a.m. Aug. 9.
Caller on Main St. in Ralston would like to speak to a deputy about ongoing issues with neighbors. Deputy provided assistance, 8:34 a.m. Aug. 11.
Caller on Ptarmigan Drive in Cody would like to speak to a deputy regarding threats, 9:24 a.m. Aug. 11.
Caller on Gateway Drive in Powell would like to speak to a deputy about a court date and some of stuff that is missing. Deputy provided assistance, 10:10 a.m. Aug. 11.
Caller on Mantua Lane in Powell said in the empty lot someone is digging up telephone poles and caller believes they should not be. Deputy provided assistance, 10:00 a.m. Aug. 12.
Two bikes stolen on Natrona St. in Ralston, 2:02 p.m. Aug. 12.
Caller on WYO 295 in Powell says that there are some people who showed up believing they had lease paperwork but it was a scam. Deputy provided assistance, 12:25 p.m. Aug. 13.
Caller on Road 6OR in Cody says subjects staying in a trailer aren’t supposed to be there, 6:03 p.m. Aug. 13.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Meadow Nicely, 24, Pogosa, Colo., driving while under the influence, possession of controlled substance marijuana, careless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, and no insurance, Aug. 10.
Clinton Lancast, 49, manufacture or delivery of controlled substance, Aug. 10.
Fabian Phillips, 37, warrant, Aug. 11.
Cesar Bentencourt, 39, Powell, warrant, Aug. 12.
Disturbance
Two males arguing over a motorcycle on 14th St. Officer gave assistance, 7:56 p.m. Aug. 10.
Traffic
Delayed reporting of motor vehicle crash from July 2, caller stated a vehicle had hit the rear end of her car on Road 6WX, 9:35 a.m. Aug. 9.
Caller on Stampede Ave. says a male drove on suspended drivers license to the office. Officer issued citation, 10:23 a.m. Aug. 9.
Delayed reporting of motor vehicle crash, caller says her daughter was struck by a big newer red truck with a grill guard on Bleistein Ave. and 19th St. 7:00 p.m. Aug. 8.
Motor vehicle crash on 17th St. hit and run, no injury, no blockage. Officer issued a citation, 7:05 p.m. Aug. 8.
Car vs. dumpster on E Ave. delayed reporting, officer issued a warning, 9:08 a.m. Aug. 10.
Caller on 17th St. says he ran his tractor into a parked, enclosed trailer, 11:17 a.m. Aug. 10.
Motor vehicle crash on Sheridan Ave. Truck vs. Car, no injuries, no blockage, 3:13 p.m. Aug. 10.
Vehicle vs. dumpster on 17th St. Officer issued warning, 3:40 p.m. Aug. 11.
Motor vehicle crash on 17th St. vehicle side swiped another vehicle in parking lot, officer provided assistance, 10:24 a.m. Aug. 12.
Employee backed into another vehicle on Sheridan Ave. Officer provided assistance, 10:26 a.m. Aug. 12.
Motor home hit the awning on 17th St., 11:52 a.m. Aug. 14.
Brown Chevy pickup single cab vs. grey Lexus motor vehicle crash on 16th St. and Rumsey Ave. Officer issued citation, 12:28 p.m. Aug. 15.
Other
Caller on B St. said her 15 year old grandson snuck out last night and is not home. Officer provided assistance, 6:59 a.m. Aug. 9.
Caller on Stampede Ave. said dog in a vehicle for about an hour windows barely cracked, temperature outside is 84 degrees, 12:38 p.m. Aug. 9.
Caller requesting welfare check on his father on Blackburn Ave. Caller hasn’t heard from father in the last three days and no answer on the phones. Officer provided assistance, 2:07 p.m. Aug. 9.
Caller on 8th St. said two ex-employees called in and ordered large amounts of food and then no one came and got it, gave out fake information, 2:18 p.m. Aug. 9.
Caller on Yellowstone Ave. requesting welfare check on female parked in the back by the tire section in a blue Dodge Ram. She told an employee she was homeless and in an abusive relationship. Officer provided assistance, 7:37 p.m. Aug. 8.
Reporting party at the Cody Law Enforcement Center wishing to speak to officer about possible computer and telephone fraud. Officer gave assistance, 11:10 a.m. Aug. 10.
Caller on Alger Ave. reported a water use violation. Said a house with a privacy fence at intersection is watering daily. Unknown of exact address or owner. Officer provided assistance, 2:02 p.m. Aug. 11.
Caller on 13th St. said it looks like someone through a rock through the back window, 2:12 p.m. Aug. 11.
Caller requesting welfare check on male on Robert St. Caller has not heard from him in a year and has been watching his house in Nevada. Officer unable to locate, 2:26 p.m. Aug. 11.
Caller on Frisby Ave. said she would like to speak to a deputy about a female harassing her daughter. Officer unable to assist, 2:58 p.m. Aug. 11.
Caller on C St. would like to speak to an officer about a property near her that is a mess and looks trashy, 3:04 p.m. Aug. 11.
Caller on Sheridan Ave. said multiple motorcycles parked on the sidewalk blocking it entirely. Officer gave assistance, 7:41 a.m. Aug. 12.
Caller reporting nuisance complaint on Beck Ave. said oil being spilt down the storm drain and on the ground, inoperable vehicles being parked on the street, garbage, junk, debris and containers, 9:15 a.m. Aug. 12.
Caller on Mountain View Drive said tags stolen from callers vehicle, happened approximately two to three nights ago. Officer provided assistance, 9:36 a.m. Aug. 12.
Caller on Bleisten Ave. says he has more stuff in his house that needs to be picked up that he was just charged with and that he would like his wife removed from the house as well. Officer provided assistance, 2:58 p.m. Aug. 12.
Caller on Cougar Ave. says that a female with dementia left the care center. Officer provided assistance, 4:45 a.m. Aug. 14.
Caller on 17th St. is being followed by a female in a white SUV. Caller is going to the Cody Law Enforcement Center, caller is in a white Chevy Tahoe. Officer provided assistance, 6:48 p.m. Aug. 14.
