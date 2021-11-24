Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Cecil Beck, failure to stop at red light, crash, $210; Duane Francis Nothe, failure to stop for school bus with flashing lights, stop sign, $300, $10; Stuart Todd Kuchel, speeding in school zone, $165; Dana Rinne, speeding, $103; Peter Deg, open container by driver, $200, $10; speeding, $109; Bridger Brengle, failure to stop for school bus with flashing lights, stop sign; $300; Trystan Royer, no valid drivers license, $150.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Jeffrey Henry, public intoxication, $510.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Logan Acciavattie, Clarkdale, Ariz., speeding, $212; Rebecca Simoneau, Greybull, speeding in school zone, $170; Samuel Bybee, Lee, Ill., speeding in school zone, $145; Dillon Schneider, Laramie, no liability insurance, $400, $10; Trevor McJunkin, Powell, $137; Baileigh Skorupa, Bridger, failure to yield right of way, crash, $210.
