Pets of the week

Tuesday is a domestic 4 year old short-haired black cat. He is very friendly and gets along with everyone. He is neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations.
Daisy is a 4 year old black and white mastiff mix. She is good with other dogs, cats and people of all ages. She is spayed and up-to-date on vaccinations. For more information, call the Park Cunty Animal Shelter, 587-5110. (PCAS photos).
