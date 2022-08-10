Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Erin Brus, $99; Dominic Phillips, $105; Ronald Everhart, $120; Carter Matheny, $15; Brittney Barnett, $103; Jarred Daniels, $126; Kimber Mccoll, $103.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Lester Henry Santos, child restraint, $80; Russell Keegan, under 21 consuming alcohol, $270.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Truong Nguyen, Reston, Va., $133; Jonathan Cowle-Healy, Springfield, Ill., $105; Rick Dodds, Parker, Colo., $215; Seth Strumwasser, Lafayette, Calif., $145; Fallon Snow Mount, Parshall, N.D., $140; Savannah Davison, Springfield, Mo., $130; Joseph Faulkner, Pontotoc, Miss., $150; Nicholas Hutchinson, Atlanta, $103; Colleen Soux, Colorado Springs, Colo., $135; Guang Xin, Medina, Wash., $165; Leslie Downing, Deaver, $105; Hannah Forsythe, Nachitoches, La., $130; Thomas Jones, Delta, Colo., $133; Kyle Deherra, Evanston, $130; Candy Gonzalez, Meeteetse, $155; Matthew Putnam, Fort Collins, Colo., $160; Linda Lyon, Teton Village, $140; Michael Cox, Prairie Grove, Ark., $125.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Emily Winters, Greybull, open container in moving vehicle, $350; Cheyenne Houser, Lovell, theft, 30 days jail, 26 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $320 fees and fines; Edgardo Hernandez, Tempe, Ariz., over limit of game fish, $170; Erik Ferbrache, Powell, turning signal, $100; Ian Vannasdale, Greybull, seat belt, $25.
