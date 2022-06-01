I am Groot! I am a 2 year old pit mix. I love to play ball and would like an active family that goes on a lot of walks and hikes. Nola is a 2 year old tortoise shell domestic short hair. She would like a slower-paced home where she can watch birds out the window and keep someone’s lap nice and warm. She does get along with other cats. For more information, call the Park County Animal Shelter, (307) 587-5110. (PCAS photos)

