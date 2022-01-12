Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Rudy Jolovich, speeding, $103; Brenda Phelps, speed too fast for conditions, crash, $200, $10; Edward Harvey, improper backing, crash, $210; Sabrina Aviles, careless driving, crash, $200, $10; Tessie Collier, speeding, $109; Jana Conklin, speeding, $139; Robert Pugrad, failure to stop at a stop sign, $100; Jerry Justice III, failure to yield, crash, $200, $10; Sarah Schulz, passing school bus with flashing red lights and stop sign out, $100, $10; Trenton Briggs, no liability insurance, bench warrant issued; Jade Sagner, no liability insurance, crash, bench warrant issued.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
James Jacobs, illegal possession of electronic cigarettes/vaping devices 2nd offense, $25, $10; Brea Fischer, public intoxication, bench warrant issued; Nicole Perkins, no rabies vaccination, bench warrant issued.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Shawn Nichols, speeding, $109.
