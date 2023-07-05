CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Corbin Z. Hendrix; Hendrix pleaded not guilty to a third or subsequent offense of knowingly possessing a controlled substance, namely THC. It is a felony punishable by imprisonment for up to five years, a fine of up to $5,000 or both. Hendrix allegedly committed the offense in April after Cody Police officer found him asleep in a minivan parked in the parking lot of the Good2Go gas station. He now faces a jury trial in October.
State v. William Joseph Griffin; Griffin pleaded not guilty to one count of knowingly or intentionally possessing a narcotic drug, namely methamphetamine, and a second count of knowingly or intentionally possessing a controlled substance in plant form, namely marijuana. Griffin allegedly committed the offense in April after the substances were found during a traffic stop. A Cody police officer found methamphetamine and pipes in a box behind the driver’s seat as well as a vape pen containing THC. Griffin now faces a jury trial in October.
State v. Jared Ty Wambeke; Wambeke’s bond was modified to allow him to travel and attend an appointment. Wambeke is out on bond for an offense he allegedly committed in February, namely the failure of a sex offender to report a change in required information which is reported to the Park County Sheriff’s Office. He pleaded not guilty in May and is set to face a jury trial.
State v. Juan Jose Medina; Medina’s probation conditions were modified, adding drug and alcohol conditions to it. Medina was put on probation after he pleaded guilty to the theft of $1,999.23 from a Super 8 in Powell. He was sentenced to two years of probation.
Patricia G. Shew; Shew pleaded guilty to a third or subsequent offense of knowingly possessing a controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, and to one count of driving while under the influence of controlled substances. Due to a plea agreement, one count of knowingly possessing a controlled substance, namely amphetamine, was dismissed. One count of operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance was also dismissed due to the plea agreement. For count one, Shew was sentenced to be incarcerated at a state prison for two to four years with credit for 126 days served. For the second count, Shew was ordered to server 90 days in the Park County Detention Center.
