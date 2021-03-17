Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Keith Lance, 58, driving under the influence of alcohol- 3rd offense in 10 years, open alcohol container, interference with a peace officer, failure to perform duty upon colliding with property, March 11
Billy Wright, 63, probation revocation, March 13
Disturbance
Loud party next door, County Road 2AB, Lane 11 1/2, Powell, March 8, 11:54 p.m.
Request to speak with deputy regarding ongoing dispute, listed as assault, Franklin Street, Meeteetse, March 11, 3:50 p.m.
Traffic
Green van driving on wrong side of road, unable to locate, WYO 120 N and County Road 2AB, Cody, March 7, 9:25 a.m.
Two-vehicle crash, case opened, Lane 11 and Road 12, Powell, March 8, 3:52 p.m.
Driver cited for speed, County Road 2AB, Cody, March 9, 10:55 a.m.
Maroon car parked in middle of road, Lane 20 and US 14A, Cody, March 10, 7:14 a.m.
Motor vehicle crash, assistance given, Lane 8, Powell, March 10, 7:31 p.m.
Person driving with flat tire causing multiple grass fires, case opened, Lane 13 and Whitetail Road, Powell, March 11, 12:39 p.m.
Gray SUV vs. Green SUV, no injury, no blockage, case opened, Lane 20 and US 14A, Cody, March 12, 7:43 a.m.
Other
Two random dogs bothering cows, Slippers Lane, Cody, March 7, 10:03 a.m.
Request to speak to deputies about bear trap thefts, case opened, County Road 6WX, Cody, March 7, 10:50 a.m.
Dog chases family down the road, Mountain Drive, Cody, March 7, 12:29 p.m.
White horse and black draft horse on road, unable to locate, Lane 9, Powell, march 8, 7:56 a.m.
Injured deer in road, deputy dispatched, US 14A, Cody, March 8, 9:04 a.m.
Friendly black Manx cat hanging around house for past two weeks, Lane 14, Powell, March 8, 9:14 a.m.
Medium white-and-black dog with black collar running-at-large, will hold onto it and post to Facebook, WYO 120 N, Cody, March 8, 4:25 p.m.
Deer needs to be dispatched, possibly hit by car, US 14A, Powell, March 11, 12:54 a.m.
Multiple mailboxes left open with tire track in front as if being searched, case opened, Old Schoolhouse Lane and County Road 6QS, Cody, March 11, 7:19 a.m.
Person bit by dog, case opened, Breteche Creek Road, March 11, 12:37 p.m.
Body found, 77-year-old man, Ptarmigan View Drive, March 12, 8:47 a.m.
Car broken into at Deer Creek Campground, case opened, County Road 6WX, Cody, March 13, 12:17 p.m.
Officer initiated activity listed only as “gravel pits,” citation issued, Stagecoach Trail, Cody, March 13, 9:28 p.m.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Mitchell Herzberg, 32, interference with a peace officer, aggravated assault, possession of a controlled substance, March 9
Brian Mackey, 40, possession of controlled substance, under the influence of controlled substance, March 10
Rachel Walker, 43, warrant, March 10
Saturnino Rodriguez, burglary, March 11
Travis Rednour, 38, domestic battery, March 12
Brian Richardson, 30, domestic battery, interference with a peace officer, unlawful contact, March 13
Disturbance
Two male neighbors fighting, unable to locate, Rumsey Avenue, March 9, 11:36 p.m.
12-year-old neighbors came over and said uncle was beating up grandfather, case opened, Sheridan Avenue, March 13, 6:50 p.m.
Neighbors blasting music, assistance given, 19th Street, March 113, 7:35 p.m.
Neighbor’s dogs barking for last 2-3 hours, ongoing issue, unable to assist, Outlook Court, March 13, 9:43 p.m.
Request to speak to officer about sister’s kids being pushed down stairs, delayed from March 12, assistance given, Bleistein Avenue, March 14, 10:37 a.m.
Traffic
Driver cited for passing a school bus with lights activated, 16th Street and Wyoming Avenue, March 9, 8 a.m.
Driver cited for no insurance, warned for obscured view and license plate, failure to obey posted regulations, 18th Street and Stampede Avenue, March 9, 1:51 p.m.
Driver cited for driving under suspension, March 9, 9:14 p.m.
Driver warned for speed in a school zone, Cougar Avenue, March 11, 7:49 a.m.
Driver cited for speed in construction zone, Rumsey Avenue and 16th Street, March 11, 8:37 a.m.
Driver cited for speed in construction zone and warned about getting WY driver’s license again, 17th Street, March 11, 9:12 a.m.
Driver cited for speed in construction zone, 17th Street, March 11, 9:29 a.m.
Driver warned for speed in construction zone, 17th Street, March 11, 9:43 a.m.
Person back into Ford truck, Sheridan Avenue, March 11, 1:08 p.m.
Driver warned for speed in school zone, West Circle Drive and North Lane, March 11, 3:11 p.m.
Black Toyota flatbed parked in alley next to Trailhead restaurant blocking traffic, assistance given, Beck Avenue, March 11, 5:08 p.m.
Driver cited for speeding, 42 in a 30 zone, 8th Street, March 11, 8:16 p.m.
Bus driver said vehicle ran two school bus stop signs, case opened, Wyoming Avenue, March 12, 8:33 a.m.
Driver cited for speed in construction zone, Alger Avenue, March 12, 10:58 a.m.
Driver cited for no proof of insurance, invalid registration, 16th Street and Wyoming Avenue, March 12, 10:59 a.m.
Driver cited for expired registration, 17th Street, March 12, 1:32 p.m.
Driver cited for illegal lane change, warned for no license, Sheridan Avenue, March 12, 2:04 p.m.
2019 silver Jeep Wrangler vs. gold Kia sedan, assistance given, 17th Street, March 14, 11:02 a.m.
Other
Pill bottle missing, currently at drug court, Stampede Avenue, March 9, 10:02 a.m.
Dogs barking nonstop, issue ongoing, report filed, Shoshone Trail N, March 9, 10:42 a.m.
Request to speak with officer about removing person at Holiday Inn, Sheridan Avenue, March 9, 11:13 a.m.
Black and tan puppy with pink halter and no tags, Cover Street, March 9, 5:55 p.m.
Request to speak with officer about their vehicle looking similar to one department is looking for related to auto burglaries, 29th Street, March 9, 8:51 p.m.
Person still has not left Holiday Inn, assistance given, Sheridan Avenue, March 10, 12:56 p.m.
Couple in blue hatchback having disagreement, gone on arrival, March 10, 1:35 p.m.
Person bitten by dog at Rocky Mountain Discount Liquor, man drove away in truck with dog, citation issued, 17th Street, March 10, 4:57 p.m.
RV parked for months with expired tags, people living in it, Pioneer Avenue, March 11, 2:31 p.m.
Yellow labradoodle running-at-large, returned to owner, 10th Street, March 11, 3:11 p.m.
Theft reported at Walmart, case opened, Yellowstone Avenue, March 12, 12:02 p.m.
Account suspected hacked, Simpson Avenue, March 12, 12:41 p.m.
Person picked up 19-year-old male who looked beaten up, case opened, Bleistein Avenue, March 12, 6:58 p.m.
Black-and-white Newfoundland and black lab found, taken to shelter, March 12, 7:53 p.m.
Apparent large fire in yard behind townhome, unfounded, Sheridan Avenue and 29th Street, March 13, 6:34 a.m.
Person believes phone was hacked, pictures taken and posted to Facebook, 23rd Street, March 13, 11:29 a.m.
Neighbor keeps hitting reporting party’s car with car door, wants to know what to do, 29th Street, March 14, 4 p.m.
