Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Noah Douglass-Wiley, 24, warrant, Oct. 15
Disturbance
Neighbor’s dog is barking on Franklin Street in Meeteetse, 10:30 p.m. Oct. 13.
Screaming heard from the intersection of Meadow Road and Lane 8 in Powell. The caller is unsure what is happening at 11 p.m. Oct. 13.
Two people were fighting at West Coulter Avenue and South Fair Street in Powell. One is in a vehicle and the other left towards town, 10 a.m. Oct. 15.
Traffic
Motor vehicle crash at WYO 295 and Lane 5 in Powell, 4:20 p.m. Oct. 10.
Truck pulling a trailer tipped over on Lane 9 in Powell, 3:40 p.m. Oct. 11.
Three horses are loose on the road near the intersection of Lane 11 and Road 8 in Powell. Deputies were unable to locate them at 8:05 p.m. Oct. 11.
Vehicle abandoned on Blackburn Avenue in Cody, 9:20 p.m. Oct. 11.
Caller said they heard a vehicle and an elk collided with no injuries and the vehicle ending up in the ditch on County Road 3LE in Meeteetse, 6:35 a.m. Oct. 12.
Bus in the ditch and on its side on Lane 4 in Powell. A tow and deputies were requested and provided at 6:45 a.m. Oct. 12.
Brown horse on the road on Road 8 in Powell. Deputies were unable to locate it at 8:55 a.m. Oct. 12.
A car hit a sign at the intersection of County Road 6WX and County Road 6EH in Cody, 3:05 p.m. Oct. 14.
Pickup truck rolled over in a ditch on County Road 6WX in Cody but is now on all four tires, 8:45 p.m. Oct. 14.
Animals on County Road 6WX in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 10:10 a.m. Oct. 15.
Caller hit a cow with a truck near the cattle guard on Skyline Drive in Cody, 9:05 p.m. Oct. 16.
Other
Someone stole items from Cooper Lane in Cody, 9:45 a.m. Oct. 10.
A 67-year old man was found deceased on Lane 9 ½ in Powell, 12:45 p.m. Oct. 10.
Caller’s truck has been stolen from County Road 6WX in Cody. A citation was issued at 3:20 p.m. Oct. 10.
Animal call placed on County Road 3CQ in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 4:40 p.m. Oct. 10.
Draft cross horse with bay coloring and a white star on its forehead and a blue rope halter dragging a black lead rope lost from Timber Creek Road in Meeteetse, 4:45 p.m. Oct. 10.
Black angus bull found on Shoshone Drive in Powell. The caller has it in a fence at 4:50 p.m. Oct. 10.
Male brindle pitbull dog wearing a collar but no tags missing from Tolman Road in Clark, 9:50 a.m. Oct. 11.
Computer fraud reported on County Road 6WX in Cody, 2:25 p.m. Oct. 11.
Stray rottweiler mix dog and blue tick and Pyrenees cross dog missing from Meadow Road in Powell, 5:25 p.m. Oct. 11.
Caller is having issues with their neighbor’s dog destroying property on County Road 2BC in Cody and wants to document this ongoing issue. Deputies provided assistance at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 13.
Stray female white dog with an Aztec pattern and blue and pink collar on County Road 3CXS in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 6:25 p.m. Oct. 14.
Animal call placed from Ptarmigan View Drive and County Road 6CU in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 9:05 a.m. Oct. 15.
Sunburst Drive in Cody resident reported property damage, 3:40 p.m. Oct. 15.
White van parked in front of Lane 11 ½ in Powell residence for the last couple days. Caller thinks there is drug activity taking place as there are people going in and out, 7 p.m. Oct. 16.
Extra patrols requested in Powell, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16.
Lane 5 in Powell resident said people are in a pickup truck on their property right now and suspect they are trying to get a bench. Deputies provided assistance at 10:35 p.m. Oct. 16.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Tucker Hatch, 18, under 21-years old driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain a single lane, failure to signal, no proof of insurance, Oct. 12
Noah Douglass-Wiley, 23, driving with suspended license, Oct. 13
Cisco Slade Jaramillo-Mahoney, 22, possession of controlled substances, under the influence of controlled substances, Oct. 15
Stephanie Wilson, 23, possession of controlled substances
Cheyenne Houser, 19, warrant, Oct. 16
Disturbance
Two dogs have been barking for an hour on East Carter Avenue from a brown trailer with tires on top of it. The caller said this has been going on for weeks, 6:25 p.m. Oct. 16.
Pioneer Avenue man said his neighbor’s dog is barking and banging the kennel wall. Officers provided assistance at 5:25 p.m. Oct. 18.
Traffic
Motor vehicle hit and killed a deer near the intersection of Stampede Avenue and 21st Street, 8:05 p.m. Oct. 12.
Woman said two friendly stray dogs with no collars on are following her on 14th Street. The dogs were gone upon police arrival at 4:35 p.m. Oct. 13.
Camper reported parked on the sidewalk and blocking pedestrian traffic on Sulphur Creek Street, 10:15 a.m. Oct. 14.
A silver Dodge and a Ford F-150 crashed on 10th Street. There was no blockage or injuries, 12:35 p.m. Oct. 14.
Someone took two of the “one way” signs in the roundabout on Twin Creek Trail Avenue, 1 p.m. Oct. 14.
Funeral escort requested on Heart Mountain Street to the old cemetery at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 15.
Motor vehicle crash occurred on Yellowstone Avenue with the vehicle leaving the location, 12:45 p.m. Oct. 15.
Toyota Highlander parked on Hickory Club, completely blocking a driveway. Officers provided assistance at 10:10 p.m. Oct. 15.
Caller said there is a vehicle blocking him near 13th Street and Bleistein Avenue, preventing him from being able to move his trailer, 8 a.m. Oct. 17.
Resident hit a deer and the deer is on the side of the road in the Stampede Avenue area. Officers provided assistance at 9:20 a.m. Oct. 17.
A sanitation truck crashed on Sheridan Avenue, 10:30 a.m. Oct. 18.
Funeral escort requested from Cougar Avenue to old Riverside cemetery at 2 p.m. Oct. 18.
Other
Woman said her son’s storage unit on 18th Street was cleared out while he was in jail, 10:55 a.m. Oct. 12.
Female has been staying temporarily with a resident on Riverview Drive and they want her to leave. Officers provided assistance at 12:45 p.m. Oct. 12.
Jenni Lane resident had a fraud call where she gave away her credit card number, 3 p.m. Oct. 12.
Draw Street woman lost her German shepherd and border collie mix that is black and white in color with a teal collar and tags, 8:55 p.m. Oct. 12.
Dead deer on Stampede Avenue, 8:25 a.m. Oct. 13.
Rocky Road woman has questions about her father’s drivers license. Officers provided assistance at 9:10 a.m. Oct. 13.
Kerper Boulevard resident is missing a black and white male German shorthair dog. He is not wearing a collar as he slipped out of it. Officers provided assistance at 9:20 a.m. Oct. 13.
Woman on 19th Street said her husband kicked her out and she needs to retrieve her items. Officers provided assistance at 9:10 a.m. Oct. 14.
Dead deer on 19th Street. Officers provided assistance at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 14.
Meadow Lane Avenue man stopped by the Cody Law Enforcement Center to report he is being harassed by another man. Officers provided assistance at 11:40 a.m. Oct. 14.
Madison Avenue woman said she was almost scammed out of some money. Officers provided assistance at 12:25 p.m. Oct. 14.
Big Horn Avenue business owner said her shop window was broken sometime between 1:30 p.m. Oct. 13 and 11:40 a.m. Oct. 15.
Group of children possibly hit a red truck with a baseball bat on Sheridan Avenue, 6:50 p.m. Oct. 15.
Hound mixed dog on Rocky Road with no collar. Officers provided assistance at 2 p.m. Oct. 16.
Male brown tabby kitten found on Sheridan Avenue, 5:45 p.m. Oct. 16.
Caller said a dog owner at the Exxon gas station lets their dog run free, who then relieves himself near their property in the Beck Avenue alley. The caller confronted the owner and said they were mildly confrontational and aggressive about it. Officers provided assistance at 6:40 p.m. Oct. 16 to let them know what they can do.
Pioneer Avenue woman said her dog was attacked by someone else’s dog. Officers provided assistance at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 16.
Man said he saw two dogs in a red car with no windows open between rows 3 and 5 at Walmart, 3:50 p.m. Oct. 17.
Woman on 32nd Street said a man is stalking her. Officers provided assistance at 9:50 p.m. Oct. 17.
Female lost her Brussels/yorkie mix dog with brindle coloring and no collar from Rocky Road, 10:55 p.m. Oct. 17.
Third-hand report of phone harassment made on Big Horn Avenue. Officers were unable to locate at 12:50 a.m. Oct. 18.
Woman said she is being falsely accused of not taking care of her children by a homeless person on 11th Street. Officers provided assistance at 8:25 a.m. Oct. 18.
Cowgill Road mother said her daughter is a heroin addict and is possibly coming to her residence. She wants to know what she can do to get her help. Officers provided assistance at 8:40 a.m. Oct. 18.
Animal abuse reported on 17th Street. Officers provided assistance at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 18.
Man said a motor home was left on his West Yellowstone Avenue property. Officers provided assistance at 9:55 a.m. Oct.18.
Threats were made on 10th Street, 1:10 p.m. Oct. 18.
Rumsey Avenue man said his neighbor’s dog is pooping in his yard. Officers provided assistance at 3:05 p.m. Oct. 18.
Ishawooa Trail Avenue woman has a snake in her door lock. Officers provided assistance at 3:15 p.m. Oct. 18.
