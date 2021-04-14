Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
William Charles Lamuth, no seat belt, $100, $10; Lamuth, too fast for conditions, crash, $200; Sharon Minske, speeding, $105; Indiana Lee Ward, passing school bus with red flashers, stop sign, $300; Abby Hafey, speeding, $109.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Lorna Maples, dog at large, $75.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Desire Kobbe, Powell, speeding, $109; John Guthrie, Powell, speeding, $170.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.