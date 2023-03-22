Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Sean Drawbaugh, $15.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Garrett Ison, driver with no seat belt, $25; Fred E. Garcia Kenzie, DUI of alcohol, incapable of safely driving - 1st offense, jail 30 days, 27 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $620; Michael J. Shaffer, DUI of alcohol - 1st offense within 10 years, jail 60 days, 55 suspended, 1 year unsupervised probation, $670; Gates David Woodring, compulsory auto insurance - 1st offense, $560; Travis F. Little, no registration and improper display of tags, $90; Keri L. Hopkins, no registration and improper display of tags, $90; Jessie M. Stanger, careless driving - 1st offense, $240; Brittny Pierce, expired temporary license permit/improper registration, $140.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Eduard Ciolacu, Lake In The Hills, Ill., $130; Brittany Cates, Princeton, Texas, $140; Hannah Mizell, Greybull, $103; Fateh Sihota, Cypress, Texas, $160; William T. Soldano, Hawthorn Woods, Ill., speed too fast for conditions, $240; Charles S. Birky, Fromberg, $143; Kaydin Small, Lodge Grass, Mont., $97; John Reese, Riverton, $103; Jeffrey Running, Lander, $103.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Jacob L. Schmidt, Almena, Wis., taking or harassing big game/trophy game/ wild bison with or from vehicle, $6,000 in restitution, $720; Gary L. Butcher, expired temporary license permit/improper registration, Pinedale, $140; James Faulkner, Powell, littering, $250.
