Flex James Krubeck was born Aug. 17, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Abby Marie and Lucas James Krubeck of Cody.
He weighed 7 pounds 5 ounces.
He joins sibling Xena Marie Krubeck, 2.
Grandparents are Brett and Cathy Whitlock, Jim Krubeck and Maureen Mikeworth.
Sawyer James Mason was born Aug. 18, 2021 at Powell Valley Healthcare to Ryan and Nicole Mason of Powell.
He weighed 7 pounds 13.6 ounces.
He joins siblings Norah Serene Mason, 4, and Graham Edward Mason, 2.
Grandparents are Bill and Janelle Comert, Tim and Christine Mason, and Joe and Leslie Sawyer.
Mila Ray Blackhawk-Kuna was born Aug. 18, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Destiny Lee Kuna and Abelino Santiago of Cody.
She weighed 6 pounds 5 ounces.
Grandparents are Crystal Kuna, Cory Kuna, Elizabeth Martin, and Meinrod Blackhawk.
Maria Lin McNabb was born Aug. 19, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Ida and Clancy McNabb of Clark.
She weighed 7 pounds 9 ounces.
She joins sibling Ian McNabb, 7.
Grandparents are Kurt and Lavonne McNabb and Judy Stava.
Xaiden Eduardo Garay was born Aug. 21, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Vanessa Lawrence and Julio Cesar Garay of Greybull.
He weighed 4 pounds 11 ounces.
He joins sibling Ximena Garay, 22 months.
Grandparents are John and Irene Tate, Jana and Robert Bain, Vicky and Oscar Garay.
